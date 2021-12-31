Be prepared for hinge events

There are times in our lives that are hinge events; the rest of our lives will be perpetually affected by those events. Choosing what flavor of ice cream we’ll eat today is not a hinge event; committing to a long-term relationship is a hinge event that will change our life forever.
Sometimes everything in our lives leads to a hinge event – like a gift or talent or ability leading to what we have always aspired to do with our lives. Sometimes a hinge event overtakes us in a moment, like a chance encounter that becomes life-changing, an inheritance, a marriage or birth, an accident, disease, the death of someone close, the sudden loss of employment, etc. Sometimes hinge events affect only us but sometimes they affect a whole lot more people.
Pharaoh had ordered the midwives attending all Hebrew births to kill every male newborn. But the midwives did not obey because they feared God more than Pharaoh – Exodus 1:17. Moses’ mother hid and nurtured him for three months. Then, no longer being able to keep him safe, she put him in a woven basket and set it in the reeds by the river bank near where Pharaoh’s daughter was bathing. When Pharaoh’s daughter noticed the baby in the basket she was smitten by him and wanted to raise him as her own.
The rescue of Moses qualifies as a hinge event in the history of the Hebrew people. He was the one who led them out of slavery and across the Red Sea, through the wilderness for 40 years and to the threshold of the Promised Land. From Moses’ parentage as the son of Levites, the priestly clan, to his birth and then growing up in the court of Pharaoh – all these were part of God’s plan to redeem the Hebrew nation from their slavery, teach them His ways and bring them to freedom in a wonderful land.
The Pilgrims provided a hinge event for the founding of the United States of America as we know it. They left England to come to America for the express purpose of freedom of religion. Because they took radical steps to walk away from everything they knew in order to be free in their worship we are free now to worship as we choose. We’re even free to not worship, but that wasn’t the founders’ intent. Their intent was to worship God as He desired to be worshipped. The Pilgrims were willing for their lives and the lives of their families to be sacrificed in order to preserve the worship of God according to the Bible’s prescription; many perished to secure that freedom. Their dedication to God and His ways opened the door to what our nation has become in the ensuing centuries.
God coming to earth in the flesh as baby Jesus was the beginning of a hinge event to redeem mankind back to God’s original intent for us in the Garden of Eden. Jesus’ birth, life, death and resurrection restored to us salvation, freedom, healing and wholeness. The events of Pentecost restored us to a relationship with God once again. But it’s taken some long centuries for us to return to the fullness of the blessing of the Garden – and we’re still working toward it.
That hinge event is still in the process of eternally affecting the rest of our lives. It’s taken so long to complete the process because we need to continually be reminded we are intended to partner with God to achieve his goal. On one hand the grace of God poured out to us accomplished everything. On the other hand we need to act upon that grace and be his hands, eyes, ears, mouth, feet, etc. to take that message to the world – so we can become the hinge for others to be restored to relationship with God.
We’re sitting on the threshold of some profound changes in the Body of Christ on the earth. Church is not going to be what we’ve been accustomed to. The writer of Hebrews in Chapter 12 warns us about just this sort of thing; whatever can be shaken will be shaken. It happens throughout history.
In our time we will be challenged to step out as God’s ambassadors to our realm of influence, to become more like Christ and act that way. That’s how the changes come, by being transformed into the image of Christ. It may be a wild ride, but it will be so worth it in the end!
Married for 44 years, Darlene Stern and her husband have raised a family of nine in rural southeast Wisconsin. She has been a stay-at-home mom, goat herdsperson, dyslexia tutor, midwifery advocate, newsletter creator, manuscript editor, published author, model for professional artists and passionate pursuer of Jesus Christ. Her degree in geography is from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.