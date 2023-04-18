MADISON, Wis. – Spring has returned to Wisconsin and so has an increased risk of severe weather. To encourage everyone to be prepared for tornadoes, thunderstorms and flooding, Gov. Tony Evers has declared April 17-21 Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin. Statewide tornado drills are planned for April 20.
“Wisconsin has already had 13 tornadoes touch down in the state this spring, showing just how important it is to be prepared for severe storms,” said Greg Engle, administrator of Wisconsin Emergency Management. “(Wisconsin Emergency Management’s) ReadyWisconsin campaign asks that everyone take just a few moments to make sure their emergency plans are updated and that everyone in their home knows what to do when a weather warning is issued.”
Wisconsin averages 23 tornadoes annually. The National Weather Service confirmed 28 tornadoes touched down in the state in 2022, damaging homes, trees and power lines. Tornadoes and severe storms can develop quickly so know what to do and where to seek shelter.
• Create an emergency plan and practice it.
• Know where designated shelters are located at home, work and school, and be ready to go there when a tornado warning is issued.
• Have multiple ways to receive alerts about approaching severe weather. Outdoor warning sirens, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radios, local media and smart-phone applications are all important tools. Don’t rely on any single source for important life-saving information.
• Ensure mobile devices are enabled to receive Wireless Emergency Alerts. On many devices that option is available in the settings menu. Visit readywisconsin.wi.gov/be-informed/be-alert/ for more information.
• Stay weather-aware by checking the daily forecast for the area.
• Create emergency kit(s) for home or farm. Visit readywisconsin.wi.gov for more information.
Wisconsin’s annual statewide tornado drills will take place at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. April 20, offering an opportunity to practice tornado-sheltering plans. Schools, businesses, farms and homes are encouraged to practice going to their nearest tornado shelters during the drills, as if there were an actual tornado warning in effect.
During the drill times Wisconsin’s National Weather Service offices will conduct NOAA Weather Radio tests that can be heard for those actively listening to those devices, or have devices programmed to activate on test alerts. Many communities may also choose to test outdoor-warning sirens during drill times. Check with local emergency-management offices for information on siren-testing schedules.
If there is a threat of severe weather April 20 in Wisconsin, the statewide drills will be postponed until April 21. The drills will go on in all other conditions, including non-severe weather such as clouds, rain, dark sky, scattered thunderstorms, etc. If severe weather is also expected Friday, the drills will be canceled. Notification of the drill status will be posted at readywisconsin.wi.gov by 10 a.m. April 20.