OUR OPINION This past week I headed to a tiny rural farm store to buy milk. Wearing a mask and gloves – and with a wet-bleached washcloth in a baggie – I was ready to battle any virus attacks. I was a bit surprised to see a lot of vehicles in the store’s parking lot, but then thought that was a good thing for the farm.
Inside I quickly bought two gallons of milk – and an impulse purchase of chip dip! The clerk I was glad to see was behind a Plexiglas panel with the card reader outside the panel. I immediately returned to my car where I wiped my card with the washcloth. I would wipe the milk and dip cartons at home.
But it was as I sat there for a moment that I realized what I was seeing – and was shocked. Of the numerous customers who entered the store, only one wore a mask. More than one older person entered – with no mask or gloves. None of the customers wore gloves. I watched as customer after customer grabbed the door handle to open the door and then headed inside. It would only take one of those customers to be carrying the coronavirus – with or without symptoms – for everyone after that person to contract it. I was sure customers were also touching items inside the store. Two or three family members were going in the store together in more than one case.
As of April 13 there were 3,428 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin – with probably many more because of lack of testing. There have been 154 deaths reported so far; there have been deaths across the country in every age group. The curve in Wisconsin is climbing a mountain. Practices like what I saw at the rural store will shoot that peak up faster and faster. Every person whom I saw walk into that store put every other customer at risk. They each put their families at risk, bringing home far more than a carton of milk.
Think of every public place as more dangerous than a grain bin. During this grain-bin safety week, follow grain-bin safety guidelines – and follow COVID-19 safety guidelines. Wear a mask in all public places like a store or near anyone. Wear gloves in public places or near anyone. Remember the virus can live for 14 days on surfaces. Only one person from each household should go into a grocery or pharmacy. Limit trips to a grocery or pharmacy to one per week.
We can’t afford to not care about our neighbors and our families. We need all of us to work together to fight the ugliness of COVID-19.
Julie Belschner, managing editor Agri-View