Editor’s note: This is the second part of an article about Joe Bragger. The first part was published in the Feb. 20 issue of Agri-View.
INDEPENDENCE, Wis. – Always willing to do things at full force, when Joe Bragger was asked to join his local Farm Bureau unit he didn’t hesitate. He immediately took a seat on the Wisconsin Farm Bureau board in Buffalo County. He’s now president of the state farmer organization.
At the time of his first state meeting Bragger was already doing conservation work on his farm. So when the topic of new water rulings was discussed, he took a special interest.
“I was upset with some of the setback stuff,” he explained of a streambank-setback proposal. “If we left 30 feet it would be 20 acres in the valley. The rules the state had were looking at going 300 feet. That would have been 200 acres of the 260 acres we farmed in the valley (lost to the streambank).
“Why don’t we monitor streams and see what’s happening? I had 130 to 140 trout in the creek; how bad can the water be?”
It was through the connections he made that day that led him to become the first University of Wisconsin-Discovery Farm, which program he participated in for eight years.
Bragger’s next step was to participate in a Farm Bureau Leadership Institute where he learned how to talk about farming, how rules are made in Washington, D.C., and how to talk to legislators.
“I learned we can really make a difference,” he said. “We’re the voice of agriculture. It helps to use our own voice so we can speak up, because when the farmers speak up that’s when things happen.
“I think after five years of this disastrous dairy economy, with the grain economy being in the tank and all of agriculture suffering, it’s time we take a little different approach – not just the old ‘tighten your belt, chin up.’ It’s time to admit that we’ve got a problem and we have to look at a different way of doing things to find a solution. I don’t think a four- to five-year downturn in an ag economy is acceptable.”
He points to progress made in recent trade deals.
- U.S.-European Union beef
- U.S.-South Korea rice
- U.S.-Japan
- U.S.-China
- U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement
“We lost more in trade because of African swine fever than the effect of the trade tariffs,” he said. “Dead pigs don’t eat.”
He has a word of caution concerning the trade deals.
“Don’t expect the trade deals to make a difference overnight,” he said. “The Chinese were not starving two weeks ago. We have $40 billion access to their markets. It opens up opportunity, but we still have to get our foot in the door.”
Another area Bragger thinks is ripe for change is milk-marketing-order reform. No one has opened an order to make a change since 1993, he said, because of the risk of losing an order. He wants to eliminate block voting and he wants more price transparency for milk.
“Two loads of cheese two times a month is not a good way to price the raw product,” he said. “I want to make this clear. No one wants a Canadian-quota-type system, but there are other things out there such as a two-tier system. Other states look to Wisconsin to set the pace.”
He wants to see farmers investigating, learning and discussing so they’re ready for the next farm bill.
“My goal for Wisconsin is that we truly lead on the issues,” he said. “My dream is that we take the storms head-on and make a difference.”
To achieve his goals he would like to see the Farm Bureau make better use of technology to communicate with members and have members communicate with Farm Bureau, he said. He’s also excited that five of the new state board members are less than 40 years old.
“Our membership are the farmers who take care of their rural communities,” he said. “If we take care of our farmers, everything else will be fine.”
Visit wfbf.com for more information.