Butter-maker earns global reputation

BARABOO, Wis. – This is a story about Fannie Morley and the best butter in the world.
Wisconsin may be known as the dairy state now but that wasn’t always the case. Wisconsin was known for wheat production in the 1850s and 1860s, and for a short time was even the leading producer of hops. Dairy farming started in the mid-1800s but didn’t take off until later. By 1899 nine out of 10 farms in Wisconsin raised dairy cows. Before refrigeration cheese was often made because it was a product that was transportable and marketable. Mass-produced butter followed cheese – and Sauk County produced some of the best. The very best was made by Fannie Morley.
Morley was born in 1859 northeast of Baraboo as the third of eight children to Nelson and Adeline Morley. She attended the local schools and then began teaching school, as many young women of her age did. When she was about 20 however she quit teaching to take charge of her father’s dairy operations.
The Morleys had about 70 cows at the time and the family excelled at making butter. Unlike home production, which consisted of churning an old-fashioned butter churn by hand, the Morleys made butter in 125-pound batches with modern tanks and methods. Nelson Morley, Fannie’s father, had built a three-story stone building as a cheese factory just across from their farm on Terrytown Road. After a few years it was turned into a creamery for making butter.
Fannie Morley’s butter won the Sweepstakes Prize at the 1879 International Dairy Fair in New York City for the best butter made at any time or place. She became famous in the dairy industry. Her picture was even reproduced in the Wisconsin Dairymen’s Association Report for 1881 along with a five-page technical article she wrote about butter-making.
Morley didn’t stay on the farm forever to make butter. In 1886 she sailed for Honolulu in the Sandwich Isles to be a music teacher at a girls seminary. She grew up in a musical family and already had a love for teaching but she also went for her health. Unknown ailments she had been fighting in Wisconsin followed her to the more-mild climate and steadily grew worse. Compounding her illness was her constant concern about how her parents would worry about her. In spring 1888 she became increasingly ill. Despite the best care, she died just shy of her 29th birthday. It took weeks for the news to reach her parents and about three months for her body to be brought back to Baraboo for burial.
The stone cheese and butter factory Fannie Morley’s father built on Terrytown Road in 1867 still stands, although in deteriorating condition. It’s one of the oldest-surviving dairy-related buildings in the state.