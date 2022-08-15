Calendar: In the World of Ag

Agri-View offers a schedule of events of special interest to our readers. Some events and activities might require advance registration. Email agriview@madison.com with calendar submissions.
Be sure to check with organizers to learn any changes in event times, dates and/or locations. If attending an in-person event be sure to follow CDC guidelines. Visit cdc.gov for more information.
August 18
Pasture walk
The event will begin at 6 p.m. Aug. 18 at S5737 Rock Elm Road, Rock Springs, Wisconsin. Topics include managing weeds in pastures through different management practices, stockpiling forage to increase the total number of grazing days and decreasing the costs of winter feeding, and creating mobile shade structures to help improve grazing on hot summer days. Contact 608-355-4837 or serge.koenig@saukcountywi.gov for more information.
Aug. 18-19
Annual convention
The event will be held from Aug. 18-19 at The Lodge at Deadwood, 100 Pine Crest Lane, Deadwood, South Dakota. Event is the R-CALF USA 2022 National Convention. Theme is “Code of the West.” Visit www.r-calfusa.com/event/annual-convention/ for more information.
August 19
Industrial hemp field day
The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 19 at Wisconsin Highway 35, 1.5 miles south of Alma, Wisconsin. Topic is using industrial hemp for fiber and grain. Call 608-685-6256 for more information.
August 20
Rise and shine breakfast
The event will be held from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 20 at Juneau County Fairgrounds, 1001 Division St., Mauston, Wisconsin. Visit www.jcairs.org for more information.
Organic field day
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at Gitigaaning Farm & Perch Lake, 960 Cary Road, Cloquet, Minnesota. Learn about manoomin -- wild rice -- and the importance of treaties in tribal food sovereignty, including the management, production and marketing aspects of manoomin. Visit www.marbleseed.org for more information.
Soils 101 Workshop
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at Silverwood County Park, 771 Silver Lane, Edgerton, Wisconsin. Friends of Silverwood Park presents a two-part day on the relationship between soil science, soil health and its inter-relationships to nutritional value and human health. Visit www.silverwoodpark.org/product/soils-101-workshop-august-20-2022/ for more information.
August 23
Forage field day
The event will begin at 6 p.m. Aug. 23 at Damien Matt’s farm, 3738 Birch Road, Clermont, Iowa. Topics include annual forage traits and species selection, cost-share opportunities, and utilizing annual forages in beef operations and the economics of an annual forage system. Visit www.iowabeefcenter.org/news/SummerAnnualFieldDaysEast2022.html for more information.
Forages webinar
The event will begin at 7 p.m. Aug. 23 and is presented by Iowa State University-Extension. Topic will be forage feeding. Visit www.extension.iastate.edu/dairyteam/webinars for more information.
August 24
On-farm workshop
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at Rosy-Lane Holsteins, W3855 Ebenezer Drive, Watertown, Wisconsin. Learn how to assess a barn's ventilation system by lectures and discussions. Cost is $50. Visit bit.ly/3NZtzyl for more information.
Field day
The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 24 at Otter Creek Organic Farm, 6679 Wisconsin Highway 23 South, Spring Green, Wisconsin. The field day will highlight several tours, including compost/fertilizer delivery systems, approaches to soil and plant testing, and the plan and economics behind Otter Creek’s cropping system approach. Visit forms.gle/RNigo4ecVM4paCQC9 for more information.
August 25
Industrial hemp field day
The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 25 at 16250 Helmet Road, Tomah, Wisconsin. Topic is using industrial hemp for fiber and grain. Call 608-269-8722 for more information.
Cover crop and soil health field day
The event will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Iowa Land Improvement Contractors Association farm, 1723 290th St., Melbourne, Iowa. Topics include best management practices for establishing cover crops and maintaining yields during the transition to a higher residue system of no-tillage and cover crops. Visit www.iowalearningfarms.org for more information.
Forage field day
The event will begin at 6 p.m. Aug. 25 at Lori Schnoor’s farm, 15351 79th Ave., Maquoketa, Iowa. Topics include annual forage traits and species selection, cost-share opportunities, and utilizing annual forages in beef operations and the economics of an annual forage system. Visit www.iowabeefcenter.org/news/SummerAnnualFieldDaysEast2022.html for more information.
August 26
Field day
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 26 at 19300 Trestle Drive, Lewiston, Minnesota. Topic is “Building Biodiverse Compost for Soil Health.” Visit bit.ly/3OZESHz for more information.
August 27
Farm & Fiber Tour
The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at Curlee Acres, 159th Ave. and 160th St., Balsam Lake, Wisconsin. Event will connect community members with local farmers and shepherds engaging in climate-beneficial pasture-based farming practices. Visit www.threeriversfibershed.com orwww.wisconsinfarmersunion.com for more information.
Pasture walk
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at Johnson Family Pastures, 860 315th Ave., east of Frederic, Wisconsin. Topics include direct marketing, multi-species, full-time family agriculture and silvopasture development. Call 920-960-4475, 651-302-6520 or 715-225-9882 for more information.
Organic field day
The event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 27 at Naima’s Farm LLC, 2204 East Jessie Road Southeast, Alexandria, Minnesota. Learn about land access as an immigrant farmer, and tour organic vegetable production fields. Visit www.marbleseed.org for more information.
Virtual tour
The event will begin at 3 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Double Days Banquet Hall, 4586 Baxter Road, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin. There will be several speakers as well as a virtual tour. Contact 262-617-6346 or cnlfarm@hughes.net for more information.
August 29
Beef quality-assurance transportation training
The event will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 29 at Tama Livestock Auction, 1908 East 5th St., Tama, Iowa. No cost. Visit www.iowabeefcenter.org/news/BQAT-EastIowa2022.html for more information.
Beef quality-assurance training
The event will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at Tama Livestock Auction, 1908 East 5th St., Tama, Iowa. No cost. Visit www.iowabeefcenter.org/news/BQAT-EastIowa2022.html for more information.
Aug. 29-31
Farm Succession Coordinator training
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 29 and 30, and from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 31 at the North Dakota Heritage Center and Museum, 612 East Boulevard Ave., Bismarck, North Dakota. Training is for professionals interested in becoming Certified Farm Succession Coordinators. Cost is $950 per person through July 1 or $1,000 after July 1. Visit www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/ag-hub/events/certified-farm-succession-coordinator-training for more information.
August 30
Organic Agriculture Research Field Day
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Arlington Agricultural Research Station, N695 Hopkins Road, Arlington, Wisconsin. Topics include optimizing equipment and production practices for organic no-till production, interseeding cover crops into corn and soybeans, the impact of organic management on soil health, and weed management for organic hemp production. Visit ograin.cals.wisc.edu/ograin-events/2022-ograin-field-days/ for more information.
Pasture walk
The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 30 at Mark and Claudia Zimmer’s Farm, 15275 Gunderson Road, Gays Mills, Wisconsin. Topics include looking for input on paddock design, water structure placement and buffering pond area in two areas of the farm. Visit www.kickapoograzinginitiative.com/events.html for more information.
Webinar
The event will be held from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Aug. 30 and is presented by the Center for Food Integrity and the United Soybean Board. Topic is how biodiesel can fuel food company sustainability efforts. Visit unitedsoybean.org or www.foodintegrity.org for more information.
August 31
Agronomy and Soils Field Day
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Arlington Agricultural Research Station, N695 Hopkins Road, Arlington, Wisconsin. Topics include field plots tours of current research projects. Visit ipcm.wisc.edu for more information.
September 11
Carcass competition
The event will begin at 10 a.m. Sept. 11 at the indoor arena, Jefferson County Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson Ave., Jefferson, Wisconsin. The Pen of 3 Carcass Competition is an opportunity for sheep producers including 4-H and FFA members to receive both a live evaluation by a commercial lamb buyer and indexing measurements taken after harvest to determine loin eye, back fat and leg score to assist them with genetic, breeding and feeding decisions for their respective flocks. Visit www.wisconsinsheepandwoolfestival.com for more information.
Sept. 13-Oct. 25
Planning AHEAD course
The event will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday from Sept. 13 to Oct. 25 and is presented by the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension. The course is created to address most aspects of end-of-life planning. Visit go.wisc.edu/SoAHEAD for more information.
September 14
Midwest Mechanical Weed Control Field Day
The event will be held Sept. 14 at the Michigan State University’s Southwest Michigan Research and Extension Center, 1791 Hillandale Road, Benton Harbor, Michigan. Topics include in-field demonstrations of cultivation tools for vegetables and row crops, demonstrations of implements on both four-wheel and two-wheel tractors, and more. Visit thelandconnection.org/event/2022-mmwcfd/ for more information.
September 17
Organic field day
The event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 17 at South Chicago Farm, 9000 South Mackinaw St., Chicago. Tour two of the 2022 Changemaker Award recipient farms. Visit www.marbleseed.org for more information.
September 18
Farm Toy Show
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 18 at BrowTine Restaurant & Event Center, 1361 100th St., Amery, Wisconsin. Event is the Amery FFA Alumni & Supporters Farm Toy Show. Contact 715-554-7085 or clausen@amerytel.net for more information.
September 21
Beef quality-assurance training
The event will be held from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Sept. 21 at Decorah Sales Commission, 2123 Madison Road, Decorah, Iowa. No cost. Visit www.iowabeefcenter.org/news/BQAT-EastIowa2022.html for more information.
September 24
Clean Sweep
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 24 at the Old Sauk County Landfill, E8795 Evergreen Lane, Baraboo, Wisconsin. Dispose of hazardous waste safely. Contact 608-355-3245 or conservation@saukcountywi.gov or visit www.co.sauk.wi.us/landconservation for more information.
September 25
Farm & Fiber Tour
The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sept. 25 at Priory Farms, 5001 William Court, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and Kubb Farm, 5000 Priory Road, Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Event will connect community members with local farmers and shepherds engaging in climate-beneficial pasture-based farming practices. Visit www.threeriversfibershed.com orwww.wisconsinfarmersunion.com for more information.
Sept. 28-29
Feed Systems Sustainability Summit
The event will be held Sept. 28-29 in Milwaukee. The summit will bring together the full feed value chain, including upstream and downstream entities, to advance action around four critical sustainable feed systems components -- circularity, innovation, regenerative agriculture and responsible sourcing. Visit ifeeder.org/feed-system-sustainability-summit/ for more information.
Oct. 18-20
Borlaug Dialogue
The event will be held from Oct. 18-20 in Des Moines. Topics include recovering from COVID-19, climate change and conflict, financing and investing in climate action, responding to health and nutrition concerns, ensuring just transitions amid intersectional challenges, and more. Visit www.worldfoodprize.org/index.cfm for more information.
Oct. 21-22
Agriculture Rescue Training
The event will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 21 and 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Marshfield Clinic Research Institute, 1000 North Oak Ave., Marshfield, Wisconsin. Visit rfdash.org/ag-rescue-training/ for more information.
Nov. 1-3
Dairy Girl Network conference
The event will be held Nov. 1-3 at the Mystic Lake Center, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd. North West, Prior Lake, Minnesota. Visit dairygirlnetwork.com for more information.
Nov. 8-9
Egg Forum
The forum will be held Nov. 8-9 in Ames, Iowa. The Egg Industry Center website will highlight details and registration information as it becomes available this summer. Visit eggindustrycenter.org or contact rsgates@iastate.edu or 515-294-4660 for more information.
To list an event email information at least two weeks in advance to agriview@madison.com with topic, date, time, location including street address and cost if any. Also include contact information for more event information.