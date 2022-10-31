Calendar: In the World of Ag

Agri-View offers a schedule of events of special interest to our readers. Some events and activities might require advance registration. Email agriview@madison.com with calendar submissions.
Be sure to check with organizers to learn any changes in event times, dates and/or locations. If attending an in-person event be sure to follow CDC guidelines. Visit cdc.gov for more information.
November 3
Dairy-export workshop
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 3 in-person and virtually. It is presented by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association. Topic is “Grow Dairy Product Sales with Dairy Export Workshop.” Email rsweeney@wischeesemakers.org for more information.
Farm succession workshop
The event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 3 at The Grand Meridian, North Oneida St., Appleton, Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Farm Succession Professionals Network meeting is presented by the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Division of Extension. Cost is $50. Visit bit.ly/WIFSPN2022 for more information.
Nov. 4-6
National Farm Toy Show & Auction
The event will be held from Nov. 4-6 at various locations -- the Beckman High School, the National Farm Toy Museum, two outdoor sales areas and the Commercial Club Park area – all located in Dyersville, Iowa. Visit www.toyfarmer.com for more information.
November 5
Fall grazing conference
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at The Shell Lake Community Center, 200 West Lake Drive, Shell Lake, Wisconsin. Presented by the Northwest Wisconsin Graziers Network, the University of Wisconsin-River Falls Forage Project and the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension. Call 218-206-4351, 651-302-6620 or 715-635-3506.
Nov. 8-9
Egg Forum
The forum will be held Nov. 8-9 in Ames, Iowa. The Egg Industry Center website will highlight details and registration information as it becomes available this summer. Visit eggindustrycenter.org or contact rsgates@iastate.edu or 515-294-4660 for more information.
November 9
Fall seminar series
The event will be held from 3:10 to 4 p.m. Nov. 9 and is presented by the Iowa Nutrient Research Center. Topic is hot spots, prairie potholes and prairie implementation. There will be four fall sessions. Visit www.cals.iastate.edu/inrc/events/ for more information.
Nov. 9-10
PDPW Financial Literacy training
The event will be held from Nov. 9-10 at the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin headquarters, 820 N. Main St., Juneau, Wisconsin. Three levels of training are provided; this event is level one. Visit www.pdpw.org for more information.
November 10
Dairy webinar
The event will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 10 and is presented by the I-29 Moo University. Focus is on long-term dairy supply and demand trends. Visit go.iastate.edu/O55DC7 for more information.
November 15
Beef Quality Assurance meeting
The event will begin at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Bloomington Livestock Exchange, 9663 County Highway A, Bloomington, Wisconsin. Visit tinyurl.com/2hr5karf or call 608-723-2125 for more information.
Insurance webinar
The event will begin at 10 p.m. Nov. 15 and is presented by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency. Topic includes whole farm revenue protection and micro farm insurance options. Visit rma.usda.gov/Topics/Outreach-and-Education/RMA-Roadshow for more information.
November 16
Dairy Summit
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Riverview Ballroom, University Center, the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, East 501 Wild Rose Ave., River Falls, Wisconsin. Visit dairyinnovationhub.wisc.edu/dairy-summit for more information.
November 17
Beef Quality Assurance meeting
The event will begin at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Belmont Sale Barn, 26770 Sales Barn Lane, Belmont, Wisconsin. Visit tinyurl.com/2hr5karf or call 608-723-2125 for more information.
November 18
Renewable natural gas workshop
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Bubolz Nature Preserve, 4815 North Lynndale Drive, Appleton, Wisconsin. It is the first of three workshops exploring the development of a circular bioeconomy ecosystem in which renewable and waste resources are used as raw materials, substituting biomass-based and recycled carbon for fossil carbon in energy and products. Visit energy.wisc.edu/events/wi-bioeconomy-workshops/renewable-natural-gas-workshop for more information.
November 29
Dairy Insights Summit
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Nov. 29 at the Sheraton Hotel, 706 John Nolen Drive, Madison, Wisconsin. The Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin are presenting “Global Politics, Potato Lessons, Water Facts and Food-System Safety.” Visit www.pdpw.org for more information.
November 30
Healthy Calf Conference
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 30 both virtually and in-person at the Veal Farmers of Ontario, Guelph, Ontario. Visit calfcare.ca/healthy-calf-conference-2/ for more information.
Dec. 6-9
Seed industry conference
The event will be held from Dec. 6-9 at the Hyatt Regency Chicago, 151 East Wacker Drive, Chicago, Illinois. The event is the CSS & Seed Expo. Topics include plant-based proteins, seed treatments, seed industry sustainability, applications of artificial intelligence and deep learning to climate and land use, gene editing, policy and politics, and more. Visit asta.swoogo.com/css22/1957200 for more information.
December 7
Beef Quality Assurance meeting
The event will begin at 3:00 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Equity Market, N1365 Wisconsin Highway 69, Monroe, Wisconsin. Visit tinyurl.com/2hr5karf or call 608-328-9440 for more information.
Dec. 7-9
Perennial Farm Gathering
The event will be held virtually Dec. 7-9 and is presented by the Savanna Institute. Share work and learn from others who are committed to growing perennial agriculture for climate, conservation and economic vitality. Visit www.savannainstitute.org/perennial-farm-gathering/ for more information.
December 13
Insurance webinar
The event will begin at 10 a.m. Dec. 13 and is presented by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency. Topic includes whole farm revenue protection and micro farm insurance options. Visit rma.usda.gov/Topics/Outreach-and-Education/RMA-Roadshow for more information.
December 14
Fall seminar series
The event will be held from 3:10 to 4 p.m. Dec. 14 and is presented by the Iowa Nutrient Research Center. Topic is modeling. There will be four fall sessions. Visit www.cals.iastate.edu/inrc/events/ for more information.
Dec. 14-15
PDPW Financial Literacy training
The event will be held from Dec. 14-15 at the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin headquarters, 820 N. Main St., Juneau, Wisconsin. Three levels of training are provided; this event is level one. Visit www.pdpw.org for more information.
To list an event email information at least two weeks in advance to agriview@madison.com with topic, date, time, location including street address and cost if any. Also include contact information for more event information.