Agri-View offers a schedule of events of special interest to our readers. Some events and activities might require advance registration. Email agriview@madison.com with calendar submissions.
November 7
Badger Swine Symposium
The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 7 at Vetzy Commons in Ullsvik Hall at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, 1 University Plaza in Platteville, Wisconsin. The program will feature a panel of researchers on swine issues, hazelnuts and pork quality, probiotic scour treatment and limiting antibiotic use in farrowing units. Also featured will be a financial outlook and presentations on foreign animal diseases. Visit wppa.org/badgerswine or call 608-723-7551 for more information.
Cover crop, wetland field day
A cover-crop and wetland field day will be held noon-2 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Borlaug Learning Center, 3327 290th St., Nashua, in northeast Iowa. The event is free and includes a complimentary meal. Attendees are encouraged to park on the east side of the building. They will learn how labor availability and profitability have played into host farmer Ben Johnson’s decision to adopt reduced-tillage practices. Also included will be Matt Helmers, Iowa State University professor of agricultural and biosystems engineering, highlighting research behind the Conservation Learning Lab project. Liz Juchems, Iowa Learning Farms conservation outreach specialist, will share results from cover-crop projects examining species selection, seeding techniques, water quality and soil-health indicators like earthworms. Weather permitting a field tour of nearby wetland will conclude the program. Reservations are suggested; contact 515-294-5429 or ilf@iastate.edu for more information.
Free mastitis webinar
A National Mastitis Council free webinar, “The Five-point Mastitis Control Plan,” will be held at 2 p.m. Central time Nov. 7 -- J. Eric Hillerton, a semi-retired consultant on animal health and milking systems, will serve as webinar presenter addressing mastitis prevention, control and treatment; hygienic milk production; dry-cow therapy and udder health. Visit bit.ly/NMCWebinar_Nov7 to register. Visit nmconline.org for more information.
Pest Management-Update Meeting
The meeting will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Grand Meridian, 2621 North Oneida St., Appleton, Wisconsin. The meeting counts for three hours of continuing-education credits in pest management for certified crop advisers. A copy of the "2019 Pest Management in Wisconsin Field Crops" will be distributed at the meeting. The meeting will feature four University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension scientists in entomology, plant pathology and weed science. Visit outagamie.extension.wisc.edu and click on the "upcoming events" tab or contact kevin.jarek@wisc.edu or 920-832-4763 for more information.
November 9
Fall Grazing Conference
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Shell Lake Community Center, 200 West Lake Drive in Shell Lake, Wisconsin. The conference is hosted by the Northwest Wisconsin Graziers Network and the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension. Register by Nov. 5. The early registration fee of $20 includes lunch and materials. Late registration is $30. Contact 715-635-3735 or 715-635-3506 for more information.
Nov. 10-13: Societies Annual Meeting
“Embracing the Digital Environment” is the theme for the annual meeting, which will be held Nov. 10-13 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, 900 East Market St., San Antonio, Texas. The meeting of the American Society of Agronomy, Crop Science Society of America, and the Soil Science Society of America is expected to be attended by about 4,000 agronomists, and crop and soil scientists. An optional tour featuring composting and urban-agriculture methods is scheduled for Nov. 10. Visit acsmeetings.org or scisoc.confex.com/scisoc/2019am/meetingapp.cgi/Session/19686 or contact sfisk@sciencesocieties.org or 608-273-8091 for more information.
November 11
Parliamentary Procedure Workshop
The workshop will begin with registration at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 11. It will be hosted by the University of Wisconsin-River Falls Agricultural Education Society. Contact melody.rex@my.uwrf.edu or 920-210-5064 for more information.
November 13
Dairy field day
The I-29 Moo University is hosting a free dairy field day 12:30-3:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at Summit Dairy, 5564 390th St., Primghar, Iowa. Owner John Westra will give tours of the milking parlor, cattle housing, and the commodity and mixing building; breeding strategy will be discussed. The dairy has more than 800 dairy cows that are housed in freestalls, milked three times per day. Hugo Ramirez of Iowa State University will discuss silage, feeding issues and pile management. Light refreshments will be served. Visit z.umn.edu/I29Moo for more information.
November 14
Beef Program
The program will begin with registration at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 14 in the Jackson Electric Community Room at N6868 County Road F in Black River Falls, Wisconsin. It will feature information on pregnancy checking, deworming, body-condition scoring and preparing farm facilities for winter. A brief portion of the program will address retained-ownership analysis in light of recent feed and commodity prices. The free program will be hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension. Contact jamie.pfaff@wisc.edu or 715-284-4257 for more information.
OGRAIN Compass Webinar
The webinar will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 14. It will feature OGRAIN Compass, a new tool to help farmers understand the financial implications of transitioning to organic-grain production. . The webinar will be hosted by the Organic Grain Resource and Information Network. Visit learn.extension.org and search for "OGRAIN Compass" for more information.
Parliamentary Procedure Workshop
The workshop will begin with registration at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 14. It will be hosted by the Tomah FFA. Contact melody.rex@my.uwrf.edu or 920-210-5064 for more information.
Rural Firefighters Delivering Agricultural Safety and Health Project Training
The training program will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Kalahari Convention Center, 1305 Kalahari Drive in Wisconsin Dells. The program is part of the Wisconsin Emergency Medical Service Association Conference, which will be held Nov. 13-17, at the same location. Visit umash.umn.edu and search for “rural firefighters” or contact bendixsen.casper@marshfieldresearch.org for more information.
November 16
Holiday Crafts with Nature Workshop
The event will be held Nov. 16 at Schumacher Farm Park, 5682 Wisconsin Highway 19, Waunakee, Wisconsin. Contact info@schumacherfarmpark.org or 608-849-4559 for more information.
November 19
Ergonomic Safety for Farm Women Webinar
The webinar will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 19. The program is designed to help women identify ergonomic issues leading to musculoskeletal injuries in farm work and discover resources to help prevent injuries. The webinar will be presented by Charlotte Halverson, a registered nurse and clinical director for AgriSafe. Visit learning.agrisafe.org and click on the "webinars" tab for more information.
Parliamentary Procedure Workshop
The workshop will begin with registration at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 19. It will be hosted by the Marshfield FFA. Contact melody.rex@my.uwrf.edu or 920-210-5064 for more information.
Nov. 19-20
Cooperative Network Annual Meeting
The meeting will be held Nov. 19-20 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Bloomington-Minneapolis South, 7800 Normandale Bldv., Minneapolis. The meeting theme is "Co-ops: By the Community, For the Community." Visit cooperativenetwork.coop or call 608-258-4400 for more information.
Green Lands Blue Waters Continuous Living Cover Conference
The conference will be held at the Graduate Hotel, 615 Washington Ave. Southeast, Minneapolis. Details will be forthcoming. Visit www.greenlandsbluewaters.org for more information.
November 20
Dairy field day
The I-29 Moo University is hosting a free dairy field day 12:30-3:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at Tri Cross Dairy, 45144 289th St, Viborg, South Dakota. Owners Tom Koolhaas and Wes Bylsma, and manager Kris Vander Kooy, will give tours of the 4,000-cow freestall dairy and discuss experiences with utilizing crossbreeding. Amy Hazel of the University of Minnesota will discuss interest in dairy-cattle crossbreeding and explain rotational crossbreeding. Visit z.umn.edu/I29Moo for more information.
December 3
Soil, Water and Nutrient-Management Meeting
The meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3 at the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension Dane County office, 5201 Fen Oak Drive, Madison, Wisconsin. The meeting is hosted by UW-Extension. It will feature research updates related to soil management, fertility and nutrient management. The registration is $45 per person, which includes lunch and information packet. Four hours of continuing-education units have been requested. Visit dane.extension.wisc.edu or call 608-224-3716 for more information.
December 4
Soil, Water and Nutrient-Management Meeting
The meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at Jake's Northwoods, 1132 Angelo Road, Highway 21 in Sparta, Wisconsin. The meeting is hosted by UW-Extension. It will feature research updates related to soil management, fertility and nutrient management. The registration is $45 per person, which includes lunch and information packet. Four hours of continuing-education units have been requested. Call 608-269-8722 for more information.
December 5
Industrial Hemp End of Season Educational and Networking Meeting
The meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Swan Club, 875 Heritage Road, De Pere, Wisconsin. The focus will be on hemp for cannabidiol production, but grain and fiber also will be discussed. The meeting is being hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension in Brown County. It will feature discussion of risk management, a grower panel, research updates, a post-harvest panel and networking. Visit eventbrite.com and search for "industrial hemp in Wisconsin" or contact eybinversie@wisc.edu or 920-391-4612 for more information.
Soil, Water and Nutrient Management Meeting
The meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Eagles Club, 2488 Hallie Road, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. The meeting is hosted by UW-Extension. It will feature research updates related to soil management, fertility and nutrient management. The registration is $45 per person, which includes lunch and information packet. Four hours of continuing-education units have been requested. Call 715-839-4712 for more information.
December 6
Soil, Water and Nutrient Management Meeting
The meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 6 in the auditorium at the University of Wisconsin-Marshfield Agricultural Research Station, 2611 Yellowstone Dr., Marshfield, Wisconsin. The meeting is hosted by UW-Extension. It will feature research updates related to soil management, fertility and nutrient management. The registration is $45 per person, which includes lunch and information packet. Four hours of continuing-education units have been requested. Call 715-743-5121 for more information.
Dec. 6-7
Perennial Farm Gathering
The event will be held Dec. 6-7 at the Sinsinawa Mound Center, 585 County Road Z, Sinsinawa, Wisconsin. Hosted by the Savanna Institute, the event will feature a keynote speech by Reginaldo Haslett-Marroquín, president and CEO of Regenerative Agriculture Alliance. Also featured will be panels and workshops with agroforestry specialists, perennial food and beverage tastings, and the “Nutshell Show and Tell.” Visit savannainstitute.org or call 608-448-6432 for more information.
Dec. 6-9
Wisconsin Farm Bureau Annual Meeting and Young Farmers and Agriculturists Conference
The events will be held Dec. 6-9 at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, 1305 Kalahari Dr., Wisconsin Dells. Visit wfbf.com and click on the events tab for more information or call 608.836.5575 for more information.
Dec. 7-8
Beginning Sheep Shearing School
The program will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 8 in the Sheep Unit's North Barn, University of Wisconsin-Arlington Agricultural Research Station, W4857 Meek Road, Arlington, Wisconsin. Instructors will teach shearing and discuss equipment options, maintenance and wool handling. Visit fyi.extension.wisc.edu and search for "sheep and goat"or call 608-890-0432 for more information.
December 9
Soil, Water and Nutrient Management Meeting
The meeting will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Dodge County Administration Building, 127 East Oak St., Juneau, Wisconsin. The meeting is hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension. It will feature research updates related to soil management, fertility and nutrient management. Pre-registration is requested one week in advance of the meeting. The registration is $45 per person, which includes lunch and an information packet. A $10 late fee will be assessed after Dec. 6. Four hours of continuing-education units have been requested. Visit dodge.extension.wisc.edu or call 920-386-3790 for more information.
December 10
Soil, Water and Nutrient Management Meeting
The meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Millhome Supper Club, 3 miles east of Wisconsin Highways 57 and 31, Kiel, Wisconsin. The meeting is hosted by UW-Extension. It will feature research updates related to soil management, fertility and nutrient management. The registration is $45 per person, which includes lunch and information packet. Four hours of continuing-education units have been requested. Call 920-459-5904 for more information.
University of Wisconsin Center for Cooperatives and Cooperative Network Directors Forum
The event will be held Dec. 10 at Compeer Financial, 2600 Jenny Wren Trail, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. The forum for cooperative board directors will feature information about board self-evaluations, strategic planning and raising capital. Visit cooperativenetwork.coop and click on the "education" tab or contact mykel.wedig@cooperativenetwork.coop or 608-258-4408 for more information.
December 11
Soil, Water and Nutrient Management Meeting
The meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at The Main Event Banquet Hall, 206 Lemke St., Cecil, Wisconsin. The meeting is hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension and the department of soil science at UW-Madison. The meeting will feature research updates related to soil management, fertility and nutrient management. Pre-register by Nov. 29. The registration fee is $45 per person, which includes lunch. Four continuing-education units will be provided. Visit shawano.extension.wisc.edu or contact kimberly.schmidt@wisc.edu or 715-526-6136 for more information.
December 12
Soil, Water and Nutrient Management Meeting
The meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Iowa County Health and Human Services Building, 303 West Chapel St., Dodgeville, Wisconsin. The meeting is hosted by UW-Extension. It will feature research updates related to soil management, fertility and nutrient management. The registration is $45 per person, which includes lunch and information packet. Four hours of continuing-education units have been requested. Call 608-930-9850 for more information.
January 7
Cow College
The program will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Fox Valley Technical College Regional Center, 525 South Main St., Wisconsin Highway 22 and U.S. Highway 45, Clintonville, Wisconsin. It will feature a presentation by Matt Akins, University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension dairy-management specialist. He will discuss how alternative forages might replace alfalfa in dairy-cow diets. Zach Sawall, dairy nutritionist and support specialist for Vita Plus Corporation, will discuss feeding strategies to maximize milk components. Registration is $5 for the Jan. 7 program or $10 for all three Cow College programs. The other two programs will be held Jan. 14 and Jan. 21. Visit waupaca.extension.wisc.edu or 715-258-6231 for more information.
January 14
Cow College
The program will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Fox Valley Technical College Regional Center, 525 South Main St., Wisconsin Highway 22 and U.S. Highway 45, Clintonville, Wisconsin. It will feature a presentation by Paul Fricke, University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension dairy-reproduction specialist. He will discuss dairy-breeding strategies in an era of high pregnancy rates. Jim Livingston, regional manager for the Diamond-V dairy team, and Kimberly Schmidt, agricultural educator for UW-Extension in Shawano County, will discuss evaluating total-mixed-rations to improve production. Registration is $5 for the Jan. 14 program or $10 for all three Cow College programs. The other two programs will be held Jan. 7 and Jan. 21. Visit waupaca.extension.wisc.edu or 715-258-6231 for more information
Jan. 17-22
American Farm Bureau Annual Convention and Trade Show
The convention will be held Jan. 17-22 at the Austin Convention Center, 500 East Cesar Chavez St. in Austin, Texas. Visit annualconvention.fb.org and registration.experientevent.com/ShowAFB201 or call 800-424-5249 for more information.
January 21
Cow College
The program begins with tours of two dairy farms, the first which begins at 10:15 a.m. Jan. 21 at the Fietzer Dairy Farm, E8276 County Highway N, Manawa, Wisconsin. The farm features a Lely robotic-milking system and 360-cow naturally ventilated freestall barn. The second tour begins at 11:15 a.m. at the Clinton Dairy Farm, E8351 Wisconsin State Highway 22, Bear Creek, Wisconsin. The farm features a Waikato 50-cow rotary parlor, 250-cow holding area and 6-row tunnel-ventilated freestall barn. The tours are followed by lunch and a presentation by Robert Netrefa of Greenstone Farm Credit Services on dairy revenue protection insurance. The lunch and program will be held at the Fox Valley Technical College Regional Center, 525 South Main St., Wisconsin Highway 22 and U.S. Highway 45, Clintonville, Wisconsin. Visit waupaca.extension.wisc.edu or 715-258-6231 for more information.
Jan. 22-23
Dairy Strong
The conference will be held Jan. 22-23 at Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center, 1 John Nolen Drive, Madison, Wisconsin. The conference and trade show will feature the annual meetings of the Dairy Business Association and Edge Dairy Farmers Cooperative. Also offered will be several keynote presentations and in-booth presentations. There also will be sessions featuring supply-chain issues, dairy versus plant-based products, and economic opportunities. Visit dairystrong.org or call 877-418-2659 for more information.
To list an event email information at least two weeks in advance to agriview@madison.com with topic, date, time, location including street address and cost if any. Also include contact information for more event information.