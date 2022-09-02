Calendar: In the World of Ag

Agri-View offers a schedule of events of special interest to our readers. Some events and activities might require advance registration. Email agriview@madison.com with calendar submissions.
Be sure to check with organizers to learn any changes in event times, dates and/or locations. If attending an in-person event be sure to follow CDC guidelines. Visit cdc.gov for more information.
September 8
Anxiety workshop
The event will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 8 and is presented by the Nebraska Extension’s Women in Agriculture program. Topic is “Breaking Down Anxiety: Tools to Help You Live a Less Anxious Life.” Part one of two sessions. Visit wia.unl.edu for more information.
Conservation field day
The event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 8 at Bouressa Family Farm, N3775 Ritchie Road, New London, Wisconsin. It includes tour of the pastures and integrated conservation practices. It's free, and open to all interested women farmers, landowners and conservationists. Visit WiWiC.org for more information.
Field day
The event will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 8 at N2097 Holig Road, Mauston, Wisconsin. Learn about soil health and surface-water quality in the Lemonweir River Watershed. Contact sarah.fleck@usda.gov or 608-847-7221 ext. 3 for more information.
Digital Ag Showcase
The event will be held Sept. 8 at the Beck Agricultural Center, 4550 U.S. Highway 52, West Lafayette, Indiana. Participants will learn about cutting-edge research related to data-driven agriculture, see demonstrations featuring practical applications and tools that can be used on their farming operations and tour campus research facilities focused on digital agriculture. Visit purdue.ag/digitalagshowcase for more information.
Sept. 8-10
Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo
The event will be held from Sept. 8-10 at the Resch Complex, 820 Armed Forces Drive, Green Bay, Wisconsin. Designed to showcase forest products used for daily life and how modern techniques are used in the sustainable management of the forests. Visit www.gltpa.org for more information.
Sept. 9-11
Wisconsin Sheep and Wool Festival
The event will be held from Sept. 9-11 at the Jefferson County Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson Ave., Jefferson, Wisconsin. Cost is $10 daily admission or $20 for weekend pass. Ages 8 and younger are free. Parking is free. Visit www.wisconsinsheepandwoolfestival.com for more information.
September 10
Multi-species pasture walk
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 10 at Bull Moose Lake Farm, N1799 Sawdust Road, Bruce, Wisconsin. Event will emphasize direct marketing, multi-species, soil-health demonstration, bale-grazing plans and irrigation-systems development. Call 715-403-1581, 715-579-4916, 651-302-6520 or 715-225-9882 for more information.
Harvest Festival
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bayfront Festival Park, 350 Harbor Drive, Duluth, Minnesota. Includes farmers market, artisan vendors, live music, educational demonstrations and a renewable energy fair. Visit www.sfa-mn.org/harvest-festival for more information.
Women’s field day
The event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 10 at Blackbrook Farm, 1150 35th Ave., Amery, Wisconsin. Includes farm tour, networking time and farm-sourced snack. Free, and open to all interested women farmers, landowners and conservationists. Visit WiWiC.org for more information.
Fall festival and 5K
The event will be held Sept. 10 at Alsum Farms & Produce, N9083 County Road EF, Friesland, Wisconsin. Fall Festival and Tater Trot 5K Run and two-mile walk to benefit local FFA chapters. Visit alsum.com/our-story/community-partners-impact/ for more information.
September 11
Carcass competition
The event will begin at 10 a.m. Sept. 11 at the indoor arena, Jefferson County Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson Ave., Jefferson, Wisconsin. The Pen of 3 Carcass Competition is an opportunity for sheep producers including 4-H and FFA members to receive both a live evaluation by a commercial lamb buyer and indexing measurements taken after harvest to determine loin eye, back fat and leg score to assist them with genetic, breeding and feeding decisions for their respective flocks. Visit www.wisconsinsheepandwoolfestival.com for more information.
September 12
Fencing and grazing clinic
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Iowa State University McNay Research Farm, 45249 170th Ave., Chariton, Iowa. Attendees will learn tips and tricks for enhancing their grazing programs. Visit iowabeefcenter.org/news/FencingGrazingClinic2022.html for more information.
Sept. 13-Oct. 25
Planning AHEAD course
The event will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday from Sept. 13 to Oct. 25 and is presented by the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension. The course is created to address most aspects of end-of-life planning. Visit go.wisc.edu/SoAHEAD for more information.
September 14
USDA webinar
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 14 and is presented by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Topic is “Food Loss and Waste Innovation Fair.” The virtual event will showcase the latest food loss and waste mitigation technologies, innovations, and programs developed by the USDA, academic institutions, local governments and businesses. Visit www.usda.gov/foodlossandwaste for more information.
Fencing and grazing clinic
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Iowa State University Hansen Ag Student Learning Center, 2508 Mortensen Road, Ames, Iowa. Attendees will learn tips and tricks for enhancing their grazing programs. Visit iowabeefcenter.org/news/FencingGrazingClinic2022.html for more information.
Dairy team webinar
The event will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 14 and is presented by the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Dairy Team. Topics include how declining beef cow numbers may affect prices dairy producers receive for feeders and replacement heifers. Visit go.iastate.edu/2BMKYV for more information.
Fall seminar series
The event will be held from 3:10 to 4 p.m. Sept. 14 and is presented by the Iowa Nutrient Research Center. Topic is soil health. There will be four fall sessions. Visit www.cals.iastate.edu/inrc/events/ for more information.
Farmer field day
The event will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at Half the 40 Acres, 4879 Goodland Park Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin. Learn about various programs and opportunities to enhance conservation practices. Free. Visit www.renewingthecountryside.org/conservation_connections for more information.
Midwest Mechanical Weed Control Field Day
The event will be held Sept. 14 at the Michigan State University’s Southwest Michigan Research and Extension Center, 1791 Hillandale Road, Benton Harbor, Michigan. Topics include in-field demonstrations of cultivation tools for vegetables and row crops, demonstrations of implements on both four-wheel and two-wheel tractors, and more. Visit thelandconnection.org/event/2022-mmwcfd/ for more information.
September 15
Spanish dairy webinar
The event will begin at 2 p.m. Sept. 15 and is presented by the Dairy Cattle Reproduction Council. Topic is “Integrating variables to optimize our reproductive programs -- Integrando variables para mejorar nuestros programas reproductivos.” Visit bit.ly/DCRCWebinarSept15 for more information.
September 16
Beef field day
The event will be held from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Wallace Foundation Learning Center on the Armstrong Research Farm, 53020 Hitchcock Ave., Lewis, Iowa. Field day is geared toward local beef producers with information on exploring alternative cropping systems and more. Visit iowabeefcenter.org/news/BeefFieldDayArmstrong0922.html for more information.
September 17
Field day
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Field Restored Demonstration Farm, 2961 Harmon Road, Oregon, Illinois. Field day focuses on agroforestry practices for water quality. Visit www.savannainstitute.org/event/fields-restored for more information.
Sheep symposium
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 17 at Shipshewana Auction Restaurant, 345 Van Buren St., Shipshewana, Indiana. Program features sheep professionals, educational sessions for producers and others in the state’s sheep industry. Visit www.indianasheep.com for more information.
Organic field day
The event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 17 at South Chicago Farm, 9000 South Mackinaw St., Chicago. Tour two of the 2022 Changemaker Award recipient farms. Visit www.marbleseed.org for more information.
Spring Green Campus Open House
The event will be held from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Savanna Institute North Farm, E6828 Wisconsin Highway 60, Spring Green, Wisconsin. Open house to see agroforestry research and education. Visit www.savannainstitute.org/event/spring-green-campus-open-house-save-the-date for more information.
Harvest fest
The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sept. 17 at Sinsinawa Mound Center, 585 County Road Z, Sinsinawa, Wisconsin. Includes live music, produce sale, hay rides, dairy calf on site and more. Visit www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information.
September 18
Farm Toy Show
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 18 at BrowTine Restaurant & Event Center, 1361 100th St., Amery, Wisconsin. Event is the Amery FFA Alumni & Supporters Farm Toy Show. Contact 715-554-7085 or clausen@amerytel.net for more information.
September 20
Cover crop field day
The event will begin at 9 a.m. Sept. 20 at the Hickson research site. To access the site, take Interstate 29 south of Fargo to Kindred Exit 48 then turn east, and then turn left or north on Wisconsin Highway 81. Drive 0.5 miles and there will be field-day flags. Field day will focus on benefits of cover crops and establishing alfalfa in an intercrop system, and how cover crops can be used in local farming systems and be beneficial to soil health. Visit www.ndsu.ag/op2n8f for more information.
Dairy grant webinar
The event will begin at noon Sept. 20 and is presented by the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance. Topic is preparing competitive applications for the Dairy Business Builder grant program administered by the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance, an initiative run by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association and the Center for Dairy Research. Visit cdr.wisc.edu/dbia-grant-program-1 for more information.
September 21
Beef quality-assurance training
The event will be held from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Sept. 21 at Decorah Sales Commission, 2123 Madison Road, Decorah, Iowa. No cost. Visit www.iowabeefcenter.org/news/BQAT-EastIowa2022.html for more information.
Cover crop and water quality field day
The event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Central Park Pavilion, 12515 Central Park Road, Center Junction, Iowa. Field day will provide best management practices for establishing cover crops and maintaining yields during the transition to a higher residue system of no-tillage and cover crops. Visit www.iowalearningfarms.org for more information.
September 22
Midwest Forum on Fair Markets
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 22 at Open Book, 1011 South Washington Ave., Minneapolis. Topics will explore new federal and state action to reinvigorate antitrust policies and support small businesses, family farms, working people and communities. Visit www.openmarketsinstitute.org for more information.
September 24
Clean Sweep
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 24 at the Old Sauk County Landfill, E8795 Evergreen Lane, Baraboo, Wisconsin. Dispose of hazardous waste safely. Contact 608-355-3245 or conservation@saukcountywi.gov or visit www.co.sauk.wi.us/landconservation for more information.
September 25
Farm & Fiber Tour
The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sept. 25 at Priory Farms, 5001 William Court, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and Kubb Farm, 5000 Priory Road, Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Event will connect community members with local farmers and shepherds engaging in climate-beneficial pasture-based farming practices. Visit www.threeriversfibershed.com orwww.wisconsinfarmersunion.com for more information.
September 28
Safety workshop
The event will be held virtually from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 28 and is presented by several organizations. Topic is “Enhancing the Safety and Health of Youth Working in Ag.” Visit marshfieldresearch.org/cash-workshop for more information.
Sept. 28-29
Feed Systems Sustainability Summit
The event will be held Sept. 28-29 in Milwaukee. The summit will bring together the full feed value chain, including upstream and downstream entities, to advance action around four critical sustainable feed systems components -- circularity, innovation, regenerative agriculture and responsible sourcing. Visit ifeeder.org/feed-system-sustainability-summit/ for more information.
September 29
Walking tour
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Memorial 4-H Demonstration Farm, 499 Old Timber Road, Monticello, Illinois. Explore the benefits of incorporating trees into conventional grain systems to support water quality, carbon sequestration, soil health and wildlife habitat. Visit www.savannainstitute.org/event/memorial-4h-demonstration-farm-walk-talk-september-27th-530-700-pm/ for more information.
Anxiety workshop
The event will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 29 and is presented by the Nebraska Extension’s Women in Agriculture program. Topic is “Breaking Down Anxiety: Tools to Help You Live a Less Anxious Life.” Part two of two sessions. Visit wia.unl.edu for more information.
Spanish webinar
The event will begin at 2 p.m. Sept. 29 and is presented by the National Mastitis Council. Topic is “New Concepts and Opportunities in Mastitis Management -- Nuevos Conceptos y Oportunidades en el Manejo de la Mastitis.” Free. Visit bit.ly/Sept29Lago for more information.
October 1
National Normande Show
The event will begin at 11 a.m. Oct. 1 at the Iowa County Fairgrounds, 815-841 Fair St., Mineral Point, Wisconsin. Event is the North American Normande Association’s national show. Visit www.normandeassociation.com for more information.
October 12
Fall seminar series
The event will be held from 3:10 to 4 p.m. Oct. 12 and is presented by the Iowa Nutrient Research Center. Topic is water monitoring and remote sensing. There will be four fall sessions. Visit www.cals.iastate.edu/inrc/events/ for more information.
Oct. 18-20
Borlaug Dialogue
The event will be held from Oct. 18-20 in Des Moines. Topics include recovering from COVID-19, climate change and conflict, financing and investing in climate action, responding to health and nutrition concerns, ensuring just transitions amid intersectional challenges, and more. Visit www.worldfoodprize.org/index.cfm for more information.
Oct. 21-22
Agriculture Rescue Training
The event will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 21 and 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Marshfield Clinic Research Institute, 1000 North Oak Ave., Marshfield, Wisconsin. Visit rfdash.org/ag-rescue-training/ for more information.
Nov. 1-3
Dairy Girl Network conference
The event will be held Nov. 1-3 at the Mystic Lake Center, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd. North West, Prior Lake, Minnesota. Visit dairygirlnetwork.com for more information.
Nov. 8-9
Egg Forum
The forum will be held Nov. 8-9 in Ames, Iowa. The Egg Industry Center website will highlight details and registration information as it becomes available this summer. Visit eggindustrycenter.org or contact rsgates@iastate.edu or 515-294-4660 for more information.
November 9
Fall seminar series
The event will be held from 3:10 to 4 p.m. Nov. 9 and is presented by the Iowa Nutrient Research Center. Topic is hot spots, prairie potholes and prairie implementation. There will be four fall sessions. Visit www.cals.iastate.edu/inrc/events/ for more information.
December 14
Fall seminar series
The event will be held from 3:10 to 4 p.m. Dec. 14 and is presented by the Iowa Nutrient Research Center. Topic is modeling. There will be four fall sessions. Visit www.cals.iastate.edu/inrc/events/ for more information.
To list an event email information at least two weeks in advance to agriview@madison.com with topic, date, time, location including street address and cost if any. Also include contact information for more event information.