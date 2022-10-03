Calendar: In the World of Ag

Agri-View offers a schedule of events of special interest to our readers. Some events and activities might require advance registration. Email agriview@madison.com with calendar submissions.
Be sure to check with organizers to learn any changes in event times, dates and/or locations.
October 6
4-H family fun night
The event will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Manitowoc County Expo Merchants Building, 4921 Expo Drive, Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Free county-wide event is open to all youth and adults interested in discovering more about 4-H in Manitowoc County. Contact 920-683-4172 or kmpionek@wisc.edu for more information.
October 7
Field day
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 7 at Sauk County Farm, S4555 County Road CH, Reedsburg, Wisconsin. Learn how to successfully establish cover crops and how they can help reduce input costs and improve productivity. Contact 608-355-4842 or Justine.bula@saukcountywi.gov for more information.
Fall Learning Circle
The event will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at The Creamery Inn, E4616 County Road C, Menomonie, Wisconsin. Theme is “Harvest Your Conservation Potential.” Events are organized to connect women landowners and farmers with local conservation professionals and facilitate winter planning for 2023 conservation practice implementation. Visit www.WiWiC.org for more information.
Oct. 11-13
Alfalfa training seminar
The event will be held virtually from Oct. 11-13 and is presented by the National Alfalfa & Forage Alliance. Event is for training and educating professionals in the alfalfa industry about alfalfa growth and management. Visit www.alfalfa.org/AITSregistration.php for more information.
AgTech NEXT
The event will be held from Oct. 11-13 both virtually and in-person at the Danforth Center, 975 N. Warson Road, St. Louis. Topics include how technology, talent and trade can be leveraged to secure a better food system for the future. Visit agtechnext.org/ for more information.
October 12
Fall seminar series
The event will be held from 3:10 to 4 p.m. Oct. 12 and is presented by the Iowa Nutrient Research Center. Topic is water monitoring and remote sensing. There will be four fall sessions. Visit www.cals.iastate.edu/inrc/events/ for more information.
October 13
Fall Learning Circle
The event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 13 at Schmeeckle Reserve, 2419 North Point Drive, Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Theme is “Harvest Your Conservation Potential.” Events are organized to connect women landowners and farmers with local conservation professionals and facilitate winter planning for 2023 conservation practice implementation. Visit www.WiWiC.org for more information.
October 18
Dairy Food Safety Alliance meeting
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 18 both virtually and in-person at 1220 South Grand Ave., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. Offers practical presentations on the latest in food safety research and regulatory practices. Cost is $45. Email kstrohmenger@wischeesemakers.org for more information.
Oct. 18-20
Borlaug Dialogue
The event will be held from Oct. 18-20 in Des Moines. Topics include recovering from COVID-19, climate change and conflict, financing and investing in climate action, responding to health and nutrition concerns, ensuring just transitions amid intersectional challenges, and more. Visit www.worldfoodprize.org/index.cfm for more information.
Oct. 21-22
Agriculture Rescue Training
The event will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 21 and 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Marshfield Clinic Research Institute, 1000 North Oak Ave., Marshfield, Wisconsin. Visit rfdash.org/ag-rescue-training/ for more information.
October 25
Fall Learning Circle
The event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 25 at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 North Green Bay Road, Racine, Wisconsin. Theme is “Harvest Your Conservation Potential.” Events are organized to connect women landowners and farmers with local conservation professionals and facilitate winter planning for 2023 conservation practice implementation. Visit www.WiWiC.org for more information.
Nov. 1-3
Dairy Girl Network conference
The event will be held Nov. 1-3 at the Mystic Lake Center, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd. North West, Prior Lake, Minnesota. Visit dairygirlnetwork.com for more information.
Nov. 8-9
Egg Forum
The forum will be held Nov. 8-9 in Ames, Iowa. The Egg Industry Center website will highlight details and registration information as it becomes available this summer. Visit eggindustrycenter.org or contact rsgates@iastate.edu or 515-294-4660 for more information.
November 9
Fall seminar series
The event will be held from 3:10 to 4 p.m. Nov. 9 and is presented by the Iowa Nutrient Research Center. Topic is hot spots, prairie potholes and prairie implementation. There will be four fall sessions. Visit www.cals.iastate.edu/inrc/events/ for more information.
November 30
Healthy Calf Conference
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 30 both virtually and in-person at the Veal Farmers of Ontario, Guelph, Ontario. Visit https://calfcare.ca/healthy-calf-conference-2/ for more information.
December 14
Fall seminar series
The event will be held from 3:10 to 4 p.m. Dec. 14 and is presented by the Iowa Nutrient Research Center. Topic is modeling. There will be four fall sessions. Visit www.cals.iastate.edu/inrc/events/ for more information.
