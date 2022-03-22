Celebrate Ag Day
Related to this story
Most Popular
LANCASTER, Wis. — Through the remnants of snowdrifts, the stubs of this past fall’s corn harvest and a stinging north wind, a bump on the hori…
GALESVILLE, Wis. – History and geology sometimes come together to tell fascinating stories, such as the rocky outcrop just outside of Galesvil…
March 17 is the day for a celebration honoring St. Patrick, who brought Christianity to Ireland in the fifth century. Patrick was raised in wh…
Feed the babies
Hemp has been grown in Wisconsin for 10 years (as of 1918). It has been found that hemp can be grown very successfully in the state, that the …
My heart is breaking for our friends in Ukraine. I wish there was something I could do to help those who are suffering. Sending money seems li…
The Welsh Prairie Livewires 4-H club held Jan. 9 its annual Speech Night. The meeting was hosted at the Cambria Fire Station in Cambria, Wisco…
As we prayed Sunday in our church for the people of Ukraine, I thought about what it must be like for our brothers and sisters in Christ there…