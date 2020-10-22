OPINION CHS is joining cooperatives in October across the United States to celebrate Co-op Month. As part of the cooperative system CHS is committed to supporting and strengthening owners and communities with diverse ideas, equity and inclusion.
The value of cooperatives comes through in the relationships we form with our owners. At CHS we put that cooperative spirit into action as our team works with farmers and ranchers to help them grow their businesses and succeed.
This fall our operations team has been working long hours to ensure crops are stored safely and quickly in our grain facilities. In the winter our energy specialists ensure homes and businesses are warm. In the spring our crop-nutrient applicators, agronomists and energy specialists work with growers to plant new crops with care and precision. And behind the scenes employees ensure business is done smoothly and efficiently.
We’re dedicated to developing a deep understanding of grower operations and goals. We live and work alongside growers, creating connections that empower agriculture.
Just as our cooperative works to ensure our owners have what they need, when they need it, that same commitment extends to our rural communities. We’re focused on supporting ag leadership and safety initiatives in those communities. We support local food shelves and we fund scholarships for those pursuing careers in agriculture.
We bring the benefits of connection to a global supply chain to owner farms and ranches. And we do it all with a smile and a warm welcome. That’s true cooperative spirit.
We’re proud to be part of the cooperative system, supporting our owners and their families through the generations. Join us in celebrating Co-op Month.