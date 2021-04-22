Celebrate Earth Day, born in Wisconsin!

Wis. Sen. Gaylord Nelson had long been concerned about the deteriorating environment in the United States. Then in January 1969 he and many others witnessed the ravages of a massive oil spill in Santa Barbara, California. Inspired by the student anti-war movement, Nelson wanted to infuse the energy of student anti-war protests with an emerging public consciousness about air and water pollution. He announced the idea for a teach-in on college campuses to the national media. He persuaded Pete McCloskey, a conservation-minded Republican Congressman, to serve as his co-chair. They recruited Denis Hayes, a young activist, to organize the campus teach-ins. They choose April 22, a weekday falling between spring break and final exams, to maximize the greatest student participation.
Recognizing its potential to inspire all Americans, Hayes built a national staff of 85 to promote events across the land. The effort soon broadened to include a wide range of organizations, faith groups and others. They changed the name to Earth Day, which immediately sparked national media attention and caught on across the country. Earth Day inspired 20 million Americans — at the time, 10 percent of the total population of the United States — to take to the streets, parks and auditoriums to demonstrate against the impacts of 150 years of industrial development -- which had left a growing legacy of serious human-health impacts. Thousands of middle and high schools as well as colleges and universities organized protests against the deterioration of the environment. There were massive coast-to-coast rallies in cities, towns and communities.
Groups that had been fighting individually against oil spills, polluting factories and power plants, raw sewage, toxic dumps, pesticides, freeways, the loss of wilderness and the extinction of wildlife united on Earth Day around those shared common values. Earth Day 1970 achieved a rare political alignment, enlisting support from Republicans and Democrats, rich and poor, urban dwellers and farmers, business and labor leaders. By the end of 1970, the first Earth Day led to the creation of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the passage of other first-of-their-kind environmental laws -- including the National Environmental Education Act, the Occupational Safety and Health Act, and the Clean Air Act. Two years later Congress passed the Clean Water Act. A year after that Congress passed the Endangered Species Act and soon after the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act. Those laws have protected millions of men, women and children from disease and death, and have protected hundreds of species from extinction.
