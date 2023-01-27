Celebrate farm dogs everywhere!

Everyone on the family farm pitches in and does their part, including four-legged friends. That prompted the American Farm Bureau Federation to launch the Farm Dog of the Year contest five years ago – now a popular feature of the organization’s convention.
The winner of the 2023 Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year award is Tough, a Border collie owned by Kansas Farm Bureau members Denny and Donna Ashcraft. The American Farm Bureau Federation, with support from Nestlé Purina PetCare, recognized Tough as well as four regional runners-up and a People’s Choice Pup.
“We’re very excited to partner with Purina for the fifth-annual Farm Dog of the Year contest, providing the public a look into daily life on the farm,” said Zippy Duvall, federation president. “Farmers and ranchers love what they do but it can be stressful, even on the best days. Because farm dogs often play a dual role as both working dogs and companions to farm families, they can help ease the burden.”
The contest celebrates farm dogs who work alongside farmers and ranchers as they sustainably produce nutritious food for families and their pets across America. Rounding up livestock and chasing off predators are among the many tasks performed by farm dogs.
Tough, the grand-prize winner of the 2023 Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year award, is 14 years old; he’s been with the Ashcrafts since the age of 2. Working livestock – helping move them where they need to go – is Tough’s primary role on the farm. Tough until the age of 7 also competed against the top herding dogs in the nation in livestock shows in Denver and in Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth, Texas. She took home champion, reserve and third-place honors several times.
But then she suffered a severe spinal-cord injury that left her paralyzed from the neck down for a week. The initial prognosis was uncertain.
“(But) Tough persevered, worked at rehab and is now about 90 percent back to normal,” Denny Ashcraft said. “She’s an inspiration to keep on keeping on.”
The injury ended Tough’s competing at stock-dog shows but there’s plenty to keep her busy on the farm.
“She lives to work, and she lives for Denny,” Donna Ashcraft said.
Visit youtube.com and search for “farm dog of year” to view a video of Tough.
Purina donated prizes for the contest again this year. That included $5,000 in prize money, a trophy plate, a year’s supply of Pro-Plan dog food and other Purina products for Tough. The company has been helping dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives through scientifically based nutritional innovations for more than 90 years.
“Purina is proud to once again support the American Farm Bureau’s 'Farm Dog of the Year' contest and congratulate this year’s winner, Tough,” said Jack Scott, vice-president of sustainable sourcing at Nestlé Purina PetCare. “We recognize the important role dogs play on farms and believe this is at the core of our purpose that people and pets are better together.”
Four regional runners-up in the contest will each receive $1,000 in prize money, a trophy plate and Purina products.
• Bree, owned by the Nowobielski family, Wisconsin Farm Bureau members in the Midwest region
• Stan, owned by Lexie Hain, New York Farm Bureau member in the northeast region
• Pepper, owned by Tom and Stephanie Barnett, Tennessee Farm Bureau members in the southern region
• Fez, owned by Alexa Coniglione, Montana Farm Bureau member in the western region
A panel of judges with expertise in the pet-care industry, veterinary medicine and communications reviewed more than 100 nominations to select the 2023 Farm Dog of the Year. Judging criteria included the dog’s helpfulness to the farmer and his or her family, playfulness, and their role in making life better on and off the farm. Farm Bureau members submitted written responses to questions as well as photos and video clips to nominate their dogs for Farm Dog of the Year.
Visit www.fb.org/farmdog for more information and to nominate a dog for the 2024 contest.
People’s Choice Pup chosen
Case, owned by Louisiana Farm Bureau members Kelsi and Amanda Duhon, was named People’s Choice Pup in a social-media contest, with online voting as part of the overall competition. Case wins bragging rights, a year’s supply of Pro-Plan dog food and other Purina products.
Four other dogs were contenders for People’s Choice Pup.
• Bernice, owned by Illinois Farm Bureau members John and Sandy Brix
• Sage, owned by New York Farm Bureau member Denise Andrews
• Zora, owned by Wyoming Farm Bureau member Andrea Parish
• Hasty, owned by Arizona Farm Bureau members Ben and Ashley Menges
