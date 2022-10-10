Celebrate Indigenous generations, culture, resiliency

Today I’m recognizing and celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day with a message honoring Wisconsin’s Native Nations, reaffirming the state’s commitment to respecting Tribal Sovereignty and utilizing government-to-government relationships to build a stronger future for the state.
First recognized in 2019 when I signed Executive Order #50 to annually designate the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples Day, this marks the fourth year in a row that Wisconsin has celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day.
This past year, in addition to recognizing the annual observance of Indigenous Peoples Day in Wisconsin, I signed Executive Order #136 issuing a formal acknowledgement and apology for Wisconsin’s historical role in Indian boarding schools. The order also included a formal declaration of support for the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative.
Wisconsin is home to 12 Native Nations.
• Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa
• Forest County Potawatomi
• Ho-Chunk Nation
• Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians
• Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa
• Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin
• Oneida Nation
• Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa
• Sokaogon Chippewa Community
• Mole Lake Band of Lake Superior Chippewa
• St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin
• Stockbridge-Munsee Community Band of Mohican Indians
• Brothertown Indian Nation
It’s a pleasure and an honor to recognize the importance of Native Nations to the history of this region, to reaffirm our commitments to upholding Tribal Sovereignty and to celebrate Indigenous cultures. As we celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day, we are celebrating generations of resilient Tribal communities – communities that have rich cultures, language and traditions – and a deeply rooted history long before Wisconsin ever became a state. That history and those traditions, languages and cultures still prevail now.
As governor, the government-to-government relationship between state government and Tribal Nations is incredibly important to me. It’s through those partnerships that we can work together to build a stronger state and stronger communities, and better support the people we serve.
As a state, we share responsibility with the federal government for upholding agreements and honoring treaty rights – acknowledging the pain inflicted on Tribal communities historically and even currently, and making things right for future generations.
We are a better state when we do, when we support one another, when we respect Tribal Sovereignty and our Tribal neighbors, and when we work together to build the sort of state we want to live in.
So as we celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day, I hope you’ll join me in celebrating the 12 Native Nations across our state and the immense contributions of Native people, without whom Wisconsin would not be what it is today.
With that, on behalf of our state, happy Indigenous Peoples Day.
Visit youtu.be/w-e7Sald-7w to see a video of the proclamation.