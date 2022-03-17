Celebrate Patrick’s His-story

March 17 is the day for a celebration honoring St. Patrick, who brought Christianity to Ireland in the fifth century. Patrick was raised in what is now Great Britain, captured at 16 by Irish raiders and trafficked to Ireland to be sold as a slave. Because he had a rural background he was given the task of shepherding in Ireland. He had been raised in a Christian home, but his Christian faith was matured out in the field tending sheep – much like King David of Israel, who developed a strong relationship with God while tending sheep for his father.
After six years in Ireland, Patrick heard the Lord’s call to flee his bondage and return to his home in Britain. Obeying that directive required a several-hundred-mile journey by foot. There he found a ship waiting for him; he then needed to convince the ship’s captain to take him on board for a three-day voyage. He then walked almost a month to return to his boyhood home. Imagine his family’s surprise when he appeared at their door so many years after he disappeared. But some years later Patrick heard once again the Lord’s call, this time to return to Ireland.
There are many legends about Patrick’s ministry in Ireland; though some have roots in truth, many are questionable. One of those legends has Patrick spending the 40 days of Lent on a mountain in fasting and prayer for the Irish. During that time he was harassed by demons disguised as blackbirds, the birds forming such clusters that the sky turned black. That didn’t prevent Patrick from praying. The story continues that in response to his prayers an angel appeared to declare that all his petitions on behalf of the Irish would be granted and they would retain their Christian faith until the Day of Judgment. The angel’s message for Patrick was welcome news, for Ireland at that time was still a pagan nation.
Scripture tells us in several places about individuals fasting and praying for extended periods of time for an answer. Jesus spent 40 days of fasting in the wilderness; Holy Spirit gave him an answer for every temptation during that time; he came out in power. – Luke 4:1-14. In the Old Testament book of Daniel, chapter 10, we read that Daniel had been fasting and praying for 21 days. He reports he did not eat any bread or meat, drink any wine or wash himself for those three weeks. At the end of that time an angel came to him with a message from God in answer to his prayers. Queen Esther’s requested three-day citywide fast ended with the oppressors of her people being destroyed – Esther 4:16. That victorious time is called Purim, also celebrated this week.
Patrick brought the message of the gospel to Ireland in response to God’s call. He established churches, monasteries and schools; he trained men and women to do the same. He had great compassion for the Irish; he forgave his masters for how he had been treated as a slave, mirroring the forgiveness and compassion of Daniel, Esther, Jesus and many more throughout history. These are the His-story makers. We can emulate Patrick in our lives by sharing the Good News of Jesus’ saving grace wherever we go, forgiving those who have hurt us and having compassion on all those yet-to-be believers. We only need to be available in order to become His-story makers in this day and age.
Married for 44 years, Darlene Stern and her husband have raised a family of nine in rural southeast Wisconsin. She has been a stay-at-home mom, goat herdsperson, dyslexia tutor, midwifery advocate, newsletter creator, manuscript editor, published author, model for professional artists and passionate pursuer of Jesus Christ. Her degree in geography is from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.