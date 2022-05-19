Chimney sustains CCC memories

When President Franklin Delano Roosevelt took office in 1933, more than 25 percent of the population was unemployed. FDR’s “New Deal” programs were bold changes whose effectiveness can be debated in many ways, but the Civilian Conservation Corps was one program that achieved its goals without much argument. The two main goals of the CCC were to battle the destruction and erosion of natural resources as well as to give young men work they could do to help support their families.
Due to the economic hardships of the time, FDR felt the passage of the CCC legislation was worthy of calling an emergency session of Congress only five days after he was sworn in to office. The Emergency Conservation Work Act passed March 31, 1933, and the first enrollee was inducted into the CCC on April 7, 1933.
Camp Cochrane began in the summer of 1935 in Buffalo County, Wisconsin, when about 30 enrollees from Independence, Wisconsin, worked on a small number of conservation projects in Buffalo County. The CCC leased land from the Adolf Suhr family near Anchorage, Wisconsin. Mainly in the summer, the camp kept a small group of men at the camp with limited housing and facilities. But in 1938 the camp expanded with the construction of newer facilities and more barracks. By Jan. 21, 1939, about 200 enrollees had moved into the camp and begun work on conservation projects around the area.
People are also reading…
Despite the fact that CCC camp enrollees were busy working on conservation projects from about 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, they still managed to find time to have fun in many ways. The camp often had a basketball or baseball team willing to travel to local communities as well as other camps in the area. Cochrane Camp was not known for its basketball abilities but they did seem to continually be successful in baseball, winning the local league championship at least once during the camp’s existence. The men also volunteered their personal time for such community causes as the search for a missing girl in fall 1939.
The work done by the CCC was, for the most part, helpful as far as soil conservation was concerned. In regards to the technology and knowledge available in the CCC era, it was state of the art. One project highlighted was the building of a box-inlet-type head flume east of Cochrane. The project was the largest project undertaken in its region – including Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and Illinois. It ranked as one of the largest projects in the national CCC’s soil-conservation division. The entire project took about five months to complete, from July to December 1940. When the project was completed it had used 190 cubic yards of concrete and resulted in excavating more than 10,000 cubic yards of earth. The flume had a waterway surface of 132 feet with a 12-foot drop from the weir to the lowest point of the sloping structure. The structure served the entire watershed of the valley, about 3,000 acres and 15 farms at the time. The total cost for local residents was $1,500 from Buffalo County and the town of Belvidere, while the CCC provided another $1,000 in materials and all the labor at no direct cost to the residents.
When Camp Cochrane’s time came to a close, in May 1942, it had worked on hundreds of projects in just a few years. By 1940 the camp had already contracted projects on 85 farms in Buffalo County to provide conservation practices otherwise unattainable by the average farmer. Many of those projects still stand, yet the most visible memories of the camp are the chimney at the old campsite along Wisconsin Highway 88 and the Buffalo City bell tower built in 1937 by the CCC men. What’s not seen so readily by residents and visitors alike is the fact that farms still thrive thanks to some of those projects. While they may not have always been the perfect solution to conservation problems, they often staved off further destruction until better practices arrived. Farms in Buffalo County and throughout the entire United States owe many thanks to the hard work of those young men.
Visit bchsonline.com for more information.