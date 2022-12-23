 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Churches reflect early-settler faith

Barbara Shannon/For Agri-View

In her travels throughout Wisconsin and elsewhere, Barbara Shannon uses photography to capture the spirit of the rural countryside. She is the owner-operator of Shannon-doah Farm near Menominee, Wisconsin. Visit Facebook.com to follow her – search for her name.

Churches came into being in Wisconsin as soon as European settlers came to the area. Baptist and Methodist Americans and Scottish Presbyterians brought their religion with them; in many cases the area attracted certain ethnic groups because churches had been established by earlier pioneers. German and Irish Catholics settled in the state also. Norwegians soon had a number of Lutheran churches throughout the area serving the growing clusters of Norse settlers.

Burial grounds of the American Protestant denominations were usually sited away from the church grounds. But country churches and especially the Norwegian Lutherans buried their deceased in graveyards adjacent to churches.

During the days of smaller-scale family farms, the larger rural population kept churches, schools, cheese factories and, regrettably, cemeteries in business. Those institutions gave structure and meaning to people’s lives and helped to develop the rich sense of place for which Wisconsin is known. – Mt. Horeb Area Historical Society

