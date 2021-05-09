Civilian Climate Corps important to ag fight

OPINION The National Association of Conservation Districts’ Climate Action Task Force has submitted a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture in response to the agency’s request for comments regarding climate-smart solutions to mitigate the effects of climate change.
Climate-smart agriculture and forestry need significantly more government investment and action to meet the need of oversubscribed programs. The task force has provided suggestions to the USDA on how to implement the Civilian Climate Corps, reiterating the association’s ask for at least $1.2 billion in fiscal-year 2022 discretionary funding for Conservation Operations to bolster local technical assistance.
Conservation districts and the original Civilian Conservation Corps collaborated on programs and projects to respond to the severe soil-erosion issues of the Dust Bowl. They can do so again today to respond to climate challenges.
The task force also emphasized building educational capacity and outreach, addressing the need for resources and funding to further develop educational and training programs for local partners. The letter emphasizes the strength of National Association of Conservation Districts’ peer-to-peer Soil Health Champions Network, which unites producers who implement soil-health-management systems on their operations.
The task force addressed rural broadband, wildfire funding, biofuels, forest products, environmental justice and more. Among the numerous proposals provided by the letter, the task force emphasized the need to center climate-smart practices around the proven success of the existing conservation delivery model.
Working through locally led conservation districts that have existing state legal authority to deploy resources in every community, especially those that are underserved, is the most efficient and effective way to deploy the proposed $10 billion for the Civilian Climate Corps.
Michael Crowder is president of the National Association of Conservation Districts, which represents America’s 3,000 conservation districts and the 17,000 men and women who serve on their governing boards. Its mission is to promote responsible management and conservation of natural resources on all lands by representing locally led conservation districts and their associations through grassroots advocacy, education and partnerships. Visit www.nacdnet.org for more information.