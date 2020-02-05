OPINION I would like to address all the hype lately regarding “global warming,” which is now called “climate change” so that it’s more acceptable. Especially after recent bouts of below-normal temperatures, global warming would be welcome! It’s sad that so many people no longer believe in the Bible because it contains God’s final answer on climate change.
Genesis 8:22 states, “While the Earth remains, seed time and harvest, cold and heat, winter and summer, and day and night shall not cease.”
Those of us that still believe are not worried about climate change because we know God is in total control. This doesn’t mean that we don’t try to do everything we can to protect His wonderful creation. To think that man can ruin what God created is just naive. This world will not be over until God says it is! We will not know when it is about to end.
1st Thessalonians 5:2 says, “The day of the Lord will come like a thief in the night.”
I’m old enough to remember the so called “intellectuals” predicting a coming “ice age.” Now the same “smart” people are predicting a warming that will melt all the ice, not allow crops to grow etc. etc. What a bunch of malarkey! Let’s get back to the basics, read your Bibles and trust in the Lord your God!
-- John Wilkens, a retired dairy farmer from Malone Wisconsin, now living in Neshkoro, Wisconsin