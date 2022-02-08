Climate-Smart Commodity program welcomed

OPINION Brody Stapel, Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative president, said, “Edge welcomes an announcement of a $1 billion federal-grant program to incentivize sustainable farming and ranching practices, and to increase market opportunities for the resulting products.
“Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said the new Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities will finance pilot projects that reduce greenhouse-gas emissions or sequester carbon, and use innovative, science-based ways to measure the benefits. U.S. Department of Agriculture grants ranging from $250,000 to $50 million will be available to a broad range of organizations and traditional agricultural partners chosen through an application process.
“Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative and our farmer members have already committed to more sustainable farming practices. This infusion of money will help build on that work.
“Edge helps support a number of farmer-led conservation groups and we recognize those efforts are only the beginning. Edge and our sister organization, Farmers for Sustainable Food, are also working with dairy processors to develop sustainability projects based on their milk sheds, including a pilot project recognized nationally for its supply-chain partnerships. This is an ideal way to focus on sustainability in a commodity-specific fashion from production to processing and on to final consumption. We are hopeful the new USDA grants will help to expand efforts like this aimed at both sustainability for the environment and financial viability for the farmer.”
Eric Deeble, policy director of the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition, said, “The National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition is heartened to see the announcement launching the Partnership for Climate-Smart Commodities, which will finance pilot projects to create market opportunities for U.S. agricultural and forestry products that use ‘climate-smart’ practices and include innovative, cost-effective ways to measure and verify greenhouse-gas benefits. We applaud the administration’s decision to make awards in two stages, which will help ensure the pilots are broadly accessible to organizations and efforts at a range of scales, as well as the inclusion of a priority on small-scale and historically underserved producer communities in the criteria for both funding pools.
“The program’s clear emphasis on having grantees measure, monitor and verify carbon, may pose a challenge for projects seeking to engage small and very small producers. The coalition would urge the USDA to outline its plans to provide technical assistance for developing and implementing carbon quantification. Systems that are easy to measure, monitor and verify often provide relatively few carbon-sequestration and greenhouse-gas-reduction benefits. It will be essential to share how projects emphasizing monitoring and verification of carbon will permit the participation of highly diversified, small- and mid-scale growers, and account for the wide range of environmental benefits that such farm systems often provide.
“The coalition supports programs that create the infrastructure needed to market crops from resource-conserving crop rotations, support composting systems rather than methane digesters as a solution to livestock waste through compost-purchase programs and the provision of compost equipment, and the move toward perennial systems including agroforestry, perennial grasslands and perennial-grain crops.
“Effectively expanding climate-friendly systems will require purchase programs, infrastructure and equipment support as well as market support. Such programs can ensure that farmers who already grow highly diversified systems with continuous or permanent living cover, and who integrate livestock into their cropping systems, will be able to find good returns for their climate-friendly products.
“These farmers and ranchers are our climate leaders, and USDA programs should recognize their important contributions. The coalition would like to see the climate-smart commodities supported by the USDA effectively bolster farmers and ranchers that are climate leaders, and enable other farms and ranches to transform their practices to effectively address environmental challenges.”
Zippy Duvall, American Farm Bureau Federation president, said, “Farm Bureau commends efforts by the USDA to address the challenges farmers and ranchers are facing in their attempts to adopt new and emerging climate-smart practices, as well as participate in developing climate-marketing channels.
“Voluntary incentive-based pilot projects are a great first step to identify barriers and ensure farmers and ranchers of all sizes can participate no matter where they are located or what they produce. We look forward to working with the administration, Congress and our members to develop bipartisan solutions that provide adequate climate-smart-commodities funding while also ensuring the longevity of programs that build on our longstanding commitment to sustainability.”
The Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance’s more than 80 member organizations strongly commend USDA for advancing a voluntary incentive-based approach to deploy climate-smart practices on working lands through its Partnership for Climate-Smart Commodities.
Members of the Alliance welcome the USDA’s plan to partner with farmers, ranchers, forest owners and nongovernmental organizations through pilot projects; they’re pleased to see the program structured in a manner consistent with alliance recommendations. They share Vilsack’s optimism that the approach will support climate-smart commodities while unlocking new market opportunities. They believe it will build confidence in the climate benefits of advanced farming and forestry practices.
The alliance stressed in previous comments submitted to the USDA the importance of building flexibility into the initiative to acknowledge that agriculture and forestry look very different in different regions. Members are pleased that the USDA’s plan appears to welcome a diversity of practices and approaches. They asked the USDA to include a plan for engaging and enrolling Black, Indigenous and People of Color as well as small farmers, ranchers and forest owners in the project – which the initiative has prioritized.
The members look forward to contributing to proposals that meet the requirements … to demonstrate the impact of voluntary, incentive-based programs. They will continue to engage with the Administration and Congress to advance bipartisan solutions to address climate challenges that abide by the alliance’s principles and recommendations.