Colorful farming creates memories

BAYFIELD, Wis. – We can look back and see the strands of life that we have spun through time. For some the strands form knots and snarls. But for others the strands of life spun during a lifetime are a beautiful tapestry. Sometimes the tapestry is so vibrant that it spreads joy and happiness much like spring blossoms, summer flowers and nature’s colors in autumn.
There are some who are drawn to a life’s work; an irresistible pull leads them.
Missy Krift paused in a field of flowers at Blue Vista Farm on a sunny autumn morning. The acreage is a berry farm and fruit orchard near Bayfield.
“Last year I had a huge garden and was selling flowers at the farmers market in Ashland. (Wisconsin),” she said. “Recently friends bought Blue Vista. I knew them from my time managing the Bayfield Apple Company. They asked if I would like to grow flowers on their farm. There’s no other place in the area that has pick-your-own flowers and it’s a booming business in some communities. People pick their own everything else, so I started Bayfield Blooms this year.
“I studied art and education in college at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. For six years I worked in education in California, where I met my husband, Will. I got this feeling that I needed to work on a farm but in the eastern Sierras even gardens don’t grow. We moved here because my husband enrolled at Northland College in Ashland (Wisconsin). First I picked blueberries at Highland Valley Farm. I was on ‘cloud nine.’ I couldn’t believe picking blueberries could be someone’s job. When blueberries ended I started picking apples at the Bayfield Apple Company. I had to; I was obsessed.
“That winter the manager at Bayfield Apple Company left to grow vegetables for the Bayfield Foods Co-op. So I worked as manager at the Bayfield Apple Company, which was really fun. I stayed for six years; I learned how to manage an agricultural business. I learned the backend of everything. I did a lot of the marketing and a lot of hands-on work like making apple butter and picking apples. I got to do a little of everything, which is something about agriculture I really appreciate. In an agricultural business you aren’t sitting at a desk all day. I enjoyed the challenges and seeing customers.
“It’s so cool to see little farms here with people who have families and obsessions like mine find a balance. They hustle to do whatever it takes to make their businesses work. People here have grit and a desire to succeed. And it works because if you think you can, than you can do anything. We just have to keep on looking for opportunities, keep on making opportunities and keep on working hard.”
In the midst of working Krift had two daughters.
“I started a wholesale program for Bayfield Foods Co-op in 2013,” she said. “It was hard to bring little kids to work so I phased out of Bayfield Apple Company. I’m still working at Bayfield Foods Co-op from home; I produce a lot of their graphics and work on marketing. And I am working on my business, Bayfield Blooms.
“People come here and I give them a vase and a set of pruners. They can fill the vase with flowers for $20. I have a lot of flowers that are everyone’s favorites. The flower field is arranged in colors of a rainbow – red, orange, green, blue and purple. We have some rows of mixed colors and some rows of sunflowers. This year I have a ton of zinnias, cosmos, statice, strawflower, amaranth, bachelor’s buttons, marigolds, rudbeckia and more. We have fillers like Queen Anne’s lace, false Queen Anne’s lace and green dill.”
“Bayfield Blooms is open all day Saturday during the summer. Our hours match those of Blue Vista Farm that day. Sam and Lindsey, who own Blue Vista, supply people with vases and pruners on days I’m not here. Next year we’re hoping to add more days that I will be here every week.
“Seeing customers here is fun. We are also still selling flowers at the Ashland farmers market; I design bouquets for the farmers market. Folks can also buy single cut flowers at our market stand. We tell customers at the farmers market about our field of flowers here because they may be interested in picking their own.”
The future holds optimism at Bayfield Blooms.
“I want us to be a fixture in the Bayfield Fruit Loop,” Krift said. “Folks can come pick berries and a fresh bouquet. I want Bayfield Blooms to be a place where local folks and tourists come to have fun – a place where people bring their families. I’d love to have wedding parties come so the bridesmaids can pick out their own bouquets. They could design bouquets themselves or give me the flowers they pick so I can design their bouquets.
“I want Bayfield Blooms to bring people together and make memories. Some of my best memories were made on beautiful pieces of land like this.
“I think all flowers are beautiful, but grocery-store flowers are not as beautiful as these flowers. Some grocery-store flowers come from very far away. It would be better to support the local economy by buying these flowers (at Bayfield Blooms); plus they last longer. Grocery-store flowers are impersonal; here you feel the love behind these flowers. Coming here to this farm and gathering flowers becomes an experience; it becomes a relationship. It’s more beautiful and a richer experience for the customer.”
In far-northern Wisconsin a farmer is bringing life’s strands together to create a tapestry of flowers that become an unforgettable experience. The experiences folks have in her field of flowers become life’s sweet memories. Missy Krift, her husband, Will, and their daughters, Ayabelle and Clementine, are finding a balance that makes life fun, helps families thrive and encourages businesses to bloom.
Visit www.facebook.com/bluevistafarm and www.bluevistafarm.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.