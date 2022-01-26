Congratulations to Fit, Farm Dog of Year

Work on a family farm takes everyone pitching in and doing their part, including four-legged friends. That prompted the Farm Bureau to launch the Farm Dog of the Year contest four years ago – now a popular feature of the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Convention.
The winner of the 2022 Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year award is Fit, a Border collie who lives with Florida Farm Bureau members Cindy and Andrew Deak. The federation, with support from Nestlé Purina PetCare, recognized Fit as well as four regional runners-up and a People’s Choice Pup at its convention.
“It’s exciting to partner with Purina for the fourth-annual Farm Dog of the Year contest, providing the public with another glimpse into daily life on the farm,” said Zippy Duvall, American Farm Bureau Federation president. “Farming and ranching can be stressful even on the best days. Farm dogs can help ease the burden as they often play a dual role as both working dogs and companions to farm families.”
The contest celebrates farm dogs who work alongside farmers and ranchers as they sustainably produce nutritious food for families and their pets across America. Gathering livestock and chasing off predators are among the many tasks performed by farm dogs.
Fit, the grand-prize winner of the 2022 Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year award, is 5 years old; she’s been with the Deaks since she was a puppy. She helps move sheep from pasture to pasture, and assists with feeding and other chores. Fit also assists Cindy Deak in training younger dogs how to herd animals.
“Fit is pretty much my right-hand dog or right-hand girl,” Deak said. “A really good working dog can make or break a farm situation. If I’m on the farm, Fit’s almost always with me as our prime working dog. We’re very kindred spirits. I feel like our souls are almost connected.”
Purina donated prizes for the contest again this year. That included $5,000 in prize money, a trophy plate, a year’s supply of Pro-Plan dog food and other Purina products for Fit. The company states it’s been helping dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives through scientifically based nutritional innovations for more than 90 years.
“Purina is proud to once again support the American Farm Bureau’s Farm Dog of the Year contest and congratulate this year’s winner, Fit,” said Jack Scott, vice-president of sustainability at Purina. “We recognize the important role dogs play on farms and believe this is at the core of our purpose that people and pets are better together.”
Four regional runners-up in the contest will each receive $1,000 in prize money, a trophy plate and Purina products.
• Iorek lives with New York Farm Bureau member Amanda Farnsworth in the Northeast region.
• On the Lamb Zip lives with South Carolina Farm Bureau member Robin Elliott in the Southern region.
• Digger lives with Ohio Farm Bureau member Kim Beckman in the Midwest region.
• Cinco lives with Utah Farm Bureau member Caleb Smith in the Western region.
A panel of judges with expertise in the pet-care industry, veterinary medicine and communications reviewed more than 100 nominations to select the 2022 Farm Dog of the Year. Judging criteria included the dog’s helpfulness to the farmer and his or her family, playfulness, and the dog’s role in making life better on and off the farm. Farm Bureau members submitted written responses to questions along with photos and video clips to nominate their dogs for Farm Dog of the Year.
Runner-up Iorek was also named People’s Choice Pup in a social-media contest with online voting as part of the overall competition. Iorek wins bragging rights, a year’s supply of Pro-Plan dog food and other Purina products.
Five other dogs completed the best-10 in the overall Farm Dog of the Year contest; they were contenders for People’s Choice Pup.
• Hasty lives with Arizona Farm Bureau members Ben and Ashley Menges.
• Dixie lives with Idaho Farm Bureau member Kaylie Ottley.
• Keeper lives with Kansas Farm Bureau member Donna Ashcraft.
• Maybelline lives with New Hampshire Farm Bureau member Mary Tichy.
• Ruger lives with Texas Farm Bureau member Laurie Stevens.
Visit www.fb.org/farmdog for more information, and to learn how to nominate a dog for the 2023 contest.