Consumers still want meat

Eating meat is still the norm, according to the Power of Meat report by 210 Analytics that looked at trends among 1,501 representative shoppers in the United States, along with actual retail purchases. The survey addressed all meat, imported and domestic, sold through retail food outlets during the 52 weeks prior to December 27, 2020. The report was sponsored by CRYOVAC and presented at the Food Marketing Institute 2021 Meat Conference.
The report showed that 71 percent of consumers identify as meat eaters. Vegetarians and vegans accounted for six percent of consumers, following a 16-year pattern of five percent to seven percent. Pescatarians, those who eat fish, but not meat, came in at 4 percent, while flexitarians, those who primarily follow a vegetarian diet with occasional meat consumption, constituted the fastest growing segment at 19 percent.
Flexitarians gained nine percentage points compared to 2019. During the same period, meat eaters lost 14 points. Reasons most cited by flexitarians for their choices include health concerns perceived to be associated with red meat, and the use of antibiotics, hormones and chemicals. As the swing voters of the industry, 31 percent of flexitarians cite a focus on quality over quantity, and 30 percent say they sometimes make their consumer choices to save money.
The issues affecting consumer choice often overlap. And all are influenced by cost, with premium prices sometimes inhibiting people from fully acting on their beliefs. Still nearly all consumers value transparency by brands and retailers when making their decisions.
Overall 76 percent of shoppers feel meat should be part of a healthy balanced diet, which is an increase from 64 percent in 2020. Only 67 percent of flexitarians agree. Low-carb diets continue to be popular, and consumers want protein highlighted with in-store marketing.
The importance of meat in the diet seems to change with age. Younger consumers are less interested. The survey showed 79 percent of Boomers say meat belongs in a healthy balanced diet. Gen X registered 80 percent, older Millennials 76 percent, younger Millennials 71 percent, and only 66 percent of Gen Z agreed.
The percentage of consumers who recognize meat as an important nutrient source declined from 82 percent in 2015 to 75 percent in 2021. When making what they consider to be healthful meat and poultry purchase decisions, 30 percent say they avoid second helpings and 18 percent cut portion size.
For many their choices are closely connected to the environment. If they can’t afford the quality meat they want, they will buy less, rationalizing that buying plant-based products instead is good for both the planet and makes them feel good about themselves.
Transparency fosters trust and 55 percent of surveyed consumers think it is important for grocery stores and meat/poultry brands to provide information on how and where livestock was raised and processed; that’s 70 percent for flexitarians.
The report says 44 percent of consumers believe the meat/poultry they buy comes from humanely treated animals; 16 percent say they do not, and 40 percent responded that they don’t know. As for the information they receive about the topic, 39 percent of surveyed consumers say they receive enough; 35 percent say they do not. When asked to define animal welfare, 60 percent say it involves access to outdoors and handling during slaughter, 58 percent mention the amount of living space, 57 percent cite the type of food an animal eats and 55 percent say the avoidance of growth hormones/steroids.
Pounds purchased of claims-based meat grew by 33.3 percent, while organic meat claims led to an 18.5 percent increase in consumer purchases. About 83 percent say they are attracted to product labeling that emphasizes a product is better for the consumer or their family in some way; 34 percent say they want a product labeled better for the planet, 29 percent for farmers/workers, and 27 percent better for the animals.
The planet is the second greatest influencer of meat choices, with 60 percent of respondents saying they try to do what is best for the environment. They appreciate retailers' and brands' efforts to decrease food and packaging waste, and energy conservation with measures like closed door meat cases.