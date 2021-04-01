Contest winners capture conservation's beauty

Anna Golightly from Madison County, Iowa, won in the 2020 Adult Division of "Conservation in Action" photo contest.
Bob Diller of Henricopolis Soil and Water Conservation District in Virginia won in the Adult Division "Close-Up Conservation" Division of the 2020 photo contest.
Corey Melvin of Lake County, Indiana, won in the Youth Division of the "Conservation Practices" Division of the 2020 Photo Contest.
Holly Killian of Shelby County, Alabama, won in the Adult Division of the "Close-Up Conservation" Division of the 2020 Photo Contest.
Jake Turner of the Sarasota Soil and Water Conservation District in Florida won in the Youth Division of the "Close-Up Conservation" Division of the 2020 Photo Contest.
Jeremy O'Connor of Minnesota won in the Youth Division of the "Agriculture and Conservation Across America" Division of the 2020 Photo Contest.
Jia You of New Castle, Delaware, won in the Adult Division of the "Conservation in Action" Division of the 2020 Photo Contest.
Karalee Christensen of the Root River Soil and Water Conservation District in Minnesota won in the Youth Division of the "Close-Up Conservation" Division of the 2020 Photo Contest.
Karalee Christensen of the Root River Soil and Water Conservation District in Minnesota won in the Youth Division of the "Conservation in Action" Division of the 2020 Photo Contest.
Kathryn Brooks of New Castle, Delaware, won in the Youth Division of the "Conservation in Action" Division of the 2020 Photo Contest.
Madison Simon of the Fillmore Soil and Water Conservation District in Minnesota won in the Youth Division of the "Agriculture and Conservation Across America" Division of the 2020 Photo Contest.
Nancy Murray of the Satilla Soil and Water Conservation District in Georgia won in the Youth Division of the "Conservation Practices" Division of the 2020 Photo Contest.
Nicky Lock of Taylor County, Iowa, won in the Adult Division of the "Conservation Practices" Division of the 2020 Photo Contest.
Sandra Cooper of Coles County, Illinois, won in the Adult Division of the "Agriculture and Conservation Across America" Division of the 2020 Photo Contest.
Timothy Barnes of the Butte Soil and Water Conservation District in Idaho won in the Adult Division of the "Conservation Practices" Division of the 2020 Photo Contest.
Tracy Rine of the Northern Panhandle Conservation District in West Virginia won in the Adult Division of the "Agriculture and Conservation Across America" Division of the 2020 Photo Contest.
The National Association of Conservation Districts announced the winners of its 2020 Photo Contest during its virtual 75th-annual meeting.
The photo contest, open to amateur photographers in both youth and adult divisions, consists of images reflecting the themes of “Agriculture and Conservation Across America,” “Close-Up Conservation,” “Conservation in Action” and “Conservation Practices.”
“This year’s contest winners creatively captured the beauty and importance of conservation and those working to help protect our natural resources,” said Karen Smart, president of the National Association of Conservation Districts Auxiliary.
