 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Contest winners capture conservation's beauty

Contest winners capture conservation's beauty

The National Association of Conservation Districts announced the winners of its 2020 Photo Contest during its virtual 75th-annual meeting.

The photo contest, open to amateur photographers in both youth and adult divisions, consists of images reflecting the themes of “Agriculture and Conservation Across America,” “Close-Up Conservation,” “Conservation in Action” and “Conservation Practices.”

“This year’s contest winners creatively captured the beauty and importance of conservation and those working to help protect our natural resources,” said Karen Smart, president of the National Association of Conservation Districts Auxiliary.

Visit www.nacdnet.org for more information.

Agri-View Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Back Home
Farm Life

Back Home

Ever since my first newspaper column was published in 1983, I’ve always strived to craft something that readers could really sink their teeth into.

+2
Barn Boards & Baling Wire
Farm Life

Barn Boards & Baling Wire

I have a friend who found herself outside of her body during open-heart surgery and was later able to describe the details of everything that …

+10
From the Woodlot
Farm Life

From the Woodlot

It’s late March and the sun is working its magic on the granite road formerly known as Hilldale, where my woodlot resides. Frost is beginning …

+2
Barn Boards & Baling Wire
Farm Life

Barn Boards & Baling Wire

There’s a small village just down the road from the dairy farm where I grew up. Across the highway from where our little white church once sto…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News