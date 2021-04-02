Contest winners capture pollinator importance

Lydia Feucht of Dodge County, Wisconsin, won third place in the Kindergarten-1-grade Division of the 2020 Poster Contest.
Angel Keplinger of the Potomac Valley Conservation District in West Virginia won third place in the 7-9-grade Division of the 2020 Poster Contest.
Bryan Jimenez of the Esmerelda Conversation District in Nevada won second place in the 7-9-grade Division of the 2020 Poster Contest.
Clarinda Weber won first place in the 4-6-grade Division of the 2020 Poster Contest.
Colt Folger of the Stanton County Conservation District in Kansas won first place in the kindergarten-1 Division of the 2020 Poster Contest.
Eason Li of New Castle, Delaware, won third place in the 10-12-grade Division of the 2020 Poster Contest.
Emerson Ortmeier of the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District in Nebraska won first place in the 7-9-grade Division of the 2020 Photo Contest.
Grace Sun of the Hudson Soil Conversation District in New Jersey won third place in the 2-3-grade Division of the 2020 Poster Contest.
Janna Winningham of the Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District in Ohio won third place in the 4-6-grade Division of the 2020 Poster Contest.
Kacey Brune of Osage County, Missouri, won second place in the 4-6-grade Division of the 2020 Poster Contest.
Lillian McConkey of the Peter Francisco Soil and Water Conservation District in Virginia won first place in the 10-12-grade Division of the 2020 Poster Contest.
Abbie Holley of the Conecuh Soil and Water Conservation District in Alaska won second place in the 2-3-grade Division of the 2020 Poster Contest.
Payton Duncan of Greene County, Pennsylvania, won second place in the Kindergarten-1-grade Division of the 2020 Poster Contest.
Rachel Ou of the Freehold Soil Conservation District in New Jersey won second place in the 10-12-grade Division of the 2020 Poster Contest.
Viraj Nimkar of the Loudoun Soil and Water Conservation District in Virginia won first place in the 2-3-grade Division of the 2020 Poster Contest.
The National Association of Conservation Districts announced the winners of its 2020 Poster Contest during its virtual 75th-annual meeting.
The contest, open to current students from kindergarten through 12th grade, celebrated the 2020 National Association of Conservation Districts stewardship theme, “Where Would We BEE Without Pollinators?”
“Pollinators form the foundation of our ecosystems,” said said Karen Smart, president of the National Association of Conservation Districts Auxiliary. “Promoting their importance and encouraging pollinator conservation practices ensures a healthy future for us all.”
Visit www.nacdnet.org for more information.
