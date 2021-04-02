 Skip to main content
Contest winners capture pollinator importance

The National Association of Conservation Districts announced the winners of its 2020 Poster Contest during its virtual 75th-annual meeting.

The contest, open to current students from kindergarten through 12th grade, celebrated the 2020 National Association of Conservation Districts stewardship theme, “Where Would We BEE Without Pollinators?”

“Pollinators form the foundation of our ecosystems,” said said Karen Smart, president of the National Association of Conservation Districts Auxiliary. “Promoting their importance and encouraging pollinator conservation practices ensures a healthy future for us all.”

Visit www.nacdnet.org for more information.

