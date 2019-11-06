Jesalyn Casey has made a business of baking tasty treats to pay for a family trip to New York City. She is shown decorating a batch of red velvet cupcakes on a recent weeknight. Jesalyn's Cupcake Creations will be sold at the Waupun Winter Market when it kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St. The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon.