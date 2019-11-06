WAUPUN, Wis. – Jesalyn Casey has set goals for her business, Jesalyn’s Cupcake Creations. An avid traveler, her ultimate goal is to fund a trip to New York City for her family. What’s surprising is she’s 12 years old.
“For many years I have been baking with my family – making Christmas cookies and cakes and everything,” she said. “I actually started my business in January of 2019 just because I wanted to raise money for our trip.”
She learned the basics from her grandmother and great-grandmother. She was frequently allowed to stir, measure and pour – and certainly to taste.
“She’s been in the kitchen as long as I can remember,” said Kim Casey, her mother, sharing a photo of Jesalyn being held by her great-grandmother next to an attractive cake. “She has been in the kitchen since she was a baby.”
Jesalyn started baking seriously for 4-H, competing at the Dodge County Fair this past summer. In her first outing she took first-place prizes for a cake, a cupcake and an up-cake – a stacked cake with fondant icing.
She has baked and sold cupcakes at the campsites her family visits as often as possible.
“I make a couple-hundred cupcakes and I walk around the campgrounds and fairs with a little wagon,” she said. “I ask people if they’re interested in buying and I tell them I’m saving money for a trip to New York. They usually say sure, but they sometimes say no if they’re diabetic or something (and) they can’t have it.”
Trappings of her endeavor include professional packaging, business cards and a log book -- as well as her mother’s 4-quart Mixmaster, oven and cupcake pans. Mom and Dad – Kim and Ben Casey – buy the ingredients but they also share some benefits.
“I sometimes do the dishes and they do get a lot of free cupcakes,” Jesalyn said. “And the profits will take them all to New York, which will cost something like $2,000.”
The family includes mother Kim, father Ben, older-brother Jonathan and younger-brother Jordan Casey.
Jesalyn’s most popular six-pack includes a selection of chocolate, vanilla, lemon, carrot spice, red velvet and/or strawberry flavors, each taken from her 4-H recipe book.
“Chocolate sells out the most,” she said. “I am always looking for new flavors, although I’ll always keep the ones that I have. They’ll always be popular.”
So far she has baked for her great-grandma’s 80th birthday, for a military weekend at a campground, for other birthdays – including several first birthdays where parents mush a cupcake in the baby’s face for pictures – and for other events.
The first birthdays cause the family to remember Jesalyn’s childhood. She was born four months prematurely, weighing 1 pound, 9 ounces.
“She was in the hospital for eight and a half months,” Kim Casey said. “A lot of days we were told we would never bring her home.”
Jesalyn overcame that first obstacle and has overcome more since – including with cupcakes.
“If you put a cherry on top it can slide off and create a big mess,” Jesalyn said. “Sometimes the frosting melts. When something like that happens you just have to fix it up as best you can and go on.”
New experiences in cupcake making include creating Cookie Monsters, pandas, polar-bear paws, sundaes, sheep and footballs.
“You come across ideas in different places and I think, ‘Maybe one day I’ll do that,’” she said. “The other day I thought about doing an elephant. A lot of work goes into making them but they usually come out looking really good.”
Mom and Dad help deliver the cupcakes to customers too far away for the wagon to carry.
One of Jesalyn’s goals is to visit all 50 states – something the family is helping with every vacation they take. So far they’ve visited 27 states.
“We always drive because you can see so much more of the country,” Kim Casey said. “You miss so much when you fly over everything. A lot of times we see signs for attractions and just pull off and check them out. We think camping is really the best way to enjoy traveling.”
Jesalyn said, “I just love camping. I love going to places we’ve already been to, but I’m always eager to see new places as well.”
New York remains a priority.
“I want to be able to see Times Square, the Statue of Liberty, and the lights and the view,” she said. “I’d also like to see the Sept. 11 Memorial, because three or four years ago my grandpa took me and my brother to see the Flight 93 Memorial in Pennsylvania. It all seems really cool; I’d like to see it all.”
Her savings account continues to grow at the bank. She works diligently to keep her spending in line – the epitome of a good business person.
“After the farmer’s market she’ll keep out maybe $20 and the rest will go into her savings account,” Casey said. “It’s too hard for a kid to make all that money and then have it all disappear.”
The latest need for her business is a 6-quart stand mixer, which will allow her to make more cupcakes in a shorter time. That’s the biggest request for her birthday Dec. 23 – two days before Christmas.
“We make sure to celebrate her birthday separately because it’s important to celebrate it on its own,” Casey said.
A $350 mixer would likely cover both celebrations. It’s something Jesalyn has researched thoroughly; she knows where they are on sale and when prices expire.
“I have searched for three months now for the perfect stand mixer and know exactly what I want,” she said. “It’s the new model – cobalt blue, Kitchen Aid.”
Casey said, “She’s a little girl and she could ask for anything, but this is what she wants. Selling cupcakes has made her really aware of what things cost.”
Jesalyn said, “Everybody my age wants a new phone or video games, but this can help me reach my goal. I’ve always wanted a double oven, too, but they’re way too expensive.”
Given her persistence it could be only a matter of time.
Prices for Jesalyn’s medium-sized cupcakes are $1.50 each or a six-pack for $8. They are $15 per dozen, or $1 to $1.25 each when purchased in larger quantities. Jesalyn’s Cupcake Creations are being sold at the Waupun Winter Market, which is held from 9 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of each month at the Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun. It will begin Nov. 9.
Contact 920-948-4384 or waupunfarmersmarket@gmail.com for more information about the market. Call the Caseys at 920-296-5621 to order cupcakes.