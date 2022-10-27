Cope with increased beef prices

The cost of a home-prepared quarter-pound cheeseburger is now 10.8 percent greater than just two years ago, and inflation is a major driver of that increase. The greater price is the result of greater input costs up and down the beef-supply chain.
Our burgers cost more because the feeder animal and the market animal, feed, labor, fuel, electricity and interest all cost more. Also more cows being harvested for beef as a result of ongoing drought; that likely means fewer calves in 2023 and a smaller beef supply overall.
Less of a desired product generally leads to greater prices of that product; people should not be surprised to see the price of beef at retail and food service levels continue to increase.
How are consumers coping with higher beef prices? Fifty percent of the consumers in a Food Industry Association survey look for sale specials and 31 percent use coupons. Only 17 percent do online shopping for meat. The majority prefer in-store grocery shopping so they can select the piece of meat they want.
At a program called Bite by the Barn regarding factors influencing the price of beef and how consumers are coping, I shared data from a Kansas State University survey of 2,000 food consumers. It provides a continuing look at behavior changes through time.
I conducted a small -- 12 beef consumers -- survey using five questions from the Kansas State survey, and found some similarities and some real differences.
People are also reading…
• No change to shopping habits -- Kansas State University survey - 31.3 percent; Bite by the Barn Survey - 33.3 percent
• Buy same type -- Kansas State University survey - 27.3 percent; Bite by the Barn - 33.3 percent
• Buy different brands -- Kansas State University survey - 16.1 percent; Bite by the Barn - 0.0 percent
• Buy different cuts -- Kansas State University survey - 18.0 percent; Bite by the Barn - 41.7 percent
• Buy smaller package sizes -- Kansas State University survey - 24.6 percent; Bite by the Barn - 25.0 percent
In the Bite by the Barn survey, the most common change cited was buying different cuts. Respondents had switched to ground beef because it cost less per pound. But 33 percent said they still bought the same type, only fewer packages. And, when asked about their favorite cut of beef, ribeye steak was the winner.
Visit www.iabeef.org for more information.
Beth Doran is a Iowa State University-Extension beef specialist. Visit www.iabeef.org for more information.