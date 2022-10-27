 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cope with increased beef prices

The cost of a home-prepared quarter-pound cheeseburger is now 10.8 percent greater than just two years ago, and inflation is a major driver of that increase. The greater price is the result of greater input costs up and down the beef-supply chain.

Our burgers cost more because the feeder animal and the market animal, feed, labor, fuel, electricity and interest all cost more. Also more cows being harvested for beef as a result of ongoing drought; that likely means fewer calves in 2023 and a smaller beef supply overall.

Less of a desired product generally leads to greater prices of that product; people should not be surprised to see the price of beef at retail and food service levels continue to increase.

How are consumers coping with higher beef prices? Fifty percent of the consumers in a Food Industry Association survey look for sale specials and 31 percent use coupons. Only 17 percent do online shopping for meat. The majority prefer in-store grocery shopping so they can select the piece of meat they want.

At a program called Bite by the Barn regarding factors influencing the price of beef and how consumers are coping, I shared data from a Kansas State University survey of 2,000 food consumers. It provides a continuing look at behavior changes through time.

I conducted a small -- 12 beef consumers -- survey using five questions from the Kansas State survey, and found some similarities and some real differences.

People are also reading…

• No change to shopping habits -- Kansas State University survey - 31.3 percent; Bite by the Barn Survey - 33.3 percent

• Buy same type -- Kansas State University survey - 27.3 percent; Bite by the Barn - 33.3 percent

• Buy different brands -- Kansas State University survey - 16.1 percent; Bite by the Barn - 0.0 percent

• Buy different cuts -- Kansas State University survey - 18.0 percent; Bite by the Barn - 41.7 percent

• Buy smaller package sizes -- Kansas State University survey - 24.6 percent; Bite by the Barn - 25.0 percent

In the Bite by the Barn survey, the most common change cited was buying different cuts. Respondents had switched to ground beef because it cost less per pound. But 33 percent said they still bought the same type, only fewer packages. And, when asked about their favorite cut of beef, ribeye steak was the winner.

Visit www.iabeef.org for more information.

+2 
Beth Doran

Beth Doran

 BOB BELBERT

Beth Doran is a Iowa State University-Extension beef specialist. Visit www.iabeef.org for more information.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

I have had several experiences in my life when I knew something that I should not have been able to know. One afternoon I was napping when I a…

Pine Lake Creaker haunts camp

Pine Lake Creaker haunts camp

WESTFIELD, Wis. – It was a crisp, moonlit night about this time of year. I remember it well because it was my first visit to Pine Lake Camp – …

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

Several years ago I did a storytelling event for more than 300 NOMADS, a volunteer group that travels around the country doing maintenance and…

From the Back Paddock

From the Back Paddock

The other day my feet were scratching gravel, as were the paws of my dog, Sheila, as we took a familiar walk toward a nearby creek beneath a c…

Back Home

Back Home

I am generally an optimistic fella who sees the H2O in the vessel as half-full most days. But as the fall days grow colder I tend to be more l…

Ag world loses longtime teacher

Ag world loses longtime teacher

Robert Giller Kauffman, 89, passed away Oct. 7, 2022, in Madison, Wisconsin. He was born Dec. 29, 1932, to Elmer and Ruth Kauffman in St. Jose…

Back Home

Back Home

In the middle of one of my ridgetop clearings stands a large shagbark hickory tree that’s almost 100 feet tall.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News