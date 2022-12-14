 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corncribs keep memories alive

Barbara Shannon preserves farming's past by photographing corncribs while they still stand.

Corncribs were originally built on the farm to store and dry whole corn, still on the cob, with or without the husk. Although the design of the corncrib varied from place to place, they all shared similar characteristics. Wooden corncribs were usually about 15 feet long, 4 feet wide at the bottom and about 11 feet tall. Slated walls on all four sides were a must. All were elevated off the ground to keep critters from getting into the corn and destroying it. The slatted walls allowed for good air circulation around the entire crib, which is essential for drying corn. Most cribs had two small “access doors" at the top that allowed the farmer to drop in corn from the day’s harvest without needing to open the front door. Most farm families painted their cribs to match the workshop next door, the barn or even their home. – Jacksonport Historical Society

