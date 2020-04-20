The United States and China reached agreement on “Phase One” of a new trade deal late this past year. But with spring planting beginning soon and the COVID-19 pandemic having tightened its grip on the global economy, farmers are wondering what to expect in the marketplace – and how it might impact the terms of the trade deal.
Based on the terms of the agreement, China agreed to buy $12.5 billion in U.S. agricultural products in 2020, along with $19.5 billion more in 2021. But recent world events have caused uncertainty as to when those shipments will begin, and whether the targets will be met.
So far, and understandably, the deal has yet to produce an increase in demand for U.S. agricultural products. The truth is nobody knows yet what the COVID-19 pandemic will mean for the U.S.-China trade deal.
“Here is what we do know,” said Frayne Olson, North Dakota State University-Extension crops economist and marketing specialist. “In the trade agreement there are clauses in multiple areas. Because the agreement laid out a lot of new relations – guidelines on how we’re going to trade back and forth – like any contract, you can’t anticipate all the issues and problems caused by things going on.”
Within the agreement a procedure is laid out for both the U.S. and Chinese negotiators to meet on a regular basis to work through the mechanics of implementing the agreement.
“There are clauses built into the agreement in case something unforeseen happens, either on the U.S. side or the Chinese side, which would cause the need to adjust the agreement,” he said. “There’s a process in place to work through that. So far there has been no formal announcement from either side saying, ‘Yes we’ve got to go into that mode.’”
Because the coronavirus is and has been in both the United States and China, the question is whether there is a scenario where China withdraws from the deal all together. Olson said he doesn’t foresee a situation where China does that. Instead he sees the two sides potentially needing to modify the agreement to compensate for the current conditions.
“I have not heard of any discussion yet about going into any renegotiation mode to amend the base agreement,” he said. “Personally as an observation, I would not be surprised if we do that – just because of the severity of the pandemic and the implications for both the U.S. and Chinese economies.”
When it comes to the agricultural provisions in the agreement, Olson said it’s important to understand China agreed to significantly increase its purchase of U.S. products; agriculture is just one of those buckets. Other areas include energy as well as manufactured goods and services.
“In my view, in my opinion, for China to meet the dollar amounts for the increase in agriculture purchases, it’s still possible,” he said. “It’s getting more difficult as time goes by, but it’s possible. To meet the targets for manufactured goods, (and) energy products and services is going to be much more difficult because the dollar volumes are much higher. The bottom line is we don’t know.”
He has yet to hear about any formal requests on either side to make amendments or changes to those targets, he said. He stressed that those amendments wouldn’t necessarily mean they’d drop to zero.
“All it means is they’ll renegotiate those targets, and try and come up with a new target that’s more realistic than the original agreement,” he said. “I want to be really clear; there’s a thought out there that because there’s an ‘Act of God’ that this contract could be null and void, and that’s not the case. All the agreement says is that they’ll renegotiate, and that’s what the expectations are.”