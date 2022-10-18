 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Country summers create lasting memories

With leaves falling and temperatures cooling, I think back on summer. When you’ve lived in the country for a while, the smells of summer become a fond experience. One of those fragrances is quite pleasant; the other most predominant odor is not always so pleasing. As a matter of fact every time our daughter drives past an agitated being-emptied manure pit or field spread with a thick layer of manure she rapidly waves her hand in front of her face and shuts the window with an appropriate exclamation. It’s important to recall, however, the benefit and necessity of the nutrients that come from that animal effluent. Crops nourished by manure grow healthier and produce a better harvest. Manure is part of the life cycle of people and animals – feed in, refuse out, applied to the fields to nutrify the next crop.

The fragrance of summer I’m quite taken with is the smell of newly cut hay drying in the sun. It must be the chlorophyll-laden plants rich with nutrients that evoke my response, because I happen to be partial to a healthy salad of greens for my meal. Even after the hay has been drying for a while, and perhaps a heavy overnight dew has appeared, the bouquet of scents has a richer more-robust effect on the nostrils.

Once the hay has dried and is ready to bale, the scent has been transformed into a new perfume that lasts all year long in storage. Cutting open a properly cured bale of hay in midwinter easily takes one back to reminisce the day it was harvested, usually accompanied by much-warmer temperatures.

While the sights of the fields and forests awakening in the spring time, contrasted with the brown rich earth of fields just turned to receive the seed, speak of the promise of fruitfulness, the sights of summer can’t be beat. Summer shouts abundance in the patterns of the fields – field rows of narrow amber waves of grain, lush green-carpeted hayfields, wider corn rows popping up like marching soldiers daily growing taller, or rare yellow and gray green sunflower fields following the progress of the sun.

And let us not forget to raise our eyes, as well, to the skies upon which puffy cumulonimbus cloud ships sail. Often in the afternoons, when the temperatures and winds are right, those clouds are transformed into rain-bearing buckets – pouring out showers here and there to quench the thirsty soil and plants needing a drink.

Summer evenings have an ambiance all their own. Sparkling lights dance on meadows, over crops, along ditch lines and in the trees – the fireflies of midsummer. Children delight in confining one or more in a jar to observe but I appreciate their unscripted ballet of unexpected pinpoints of illumination after dusk. If only the mosquitoes were as welcome …

Those are the nosegays and eye candy of summer to those who love the country. God’s creation certainly declares His glory in the summer!

This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.

Married for 45 years, Darlene Stern and her husband have raised a family of nine in rural southeast Wisconsin. She's been a stay-at-home mom, goat herdsperson, dyslexia tutor, midwifery advocate, newsletter creator, manuscript editor, published author, model for professional artists and passionate pursuer of Jesus Christ. Her degree in geography is from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

