County fairs home to praise

County fairs are a time for reunions and celebrations of achievements. Seldom does one go looking to meet God at the fair. The 2021 Washington County Fair, held July 20-25, provided an opportunity to encounter God at the fair in a unique way. Nine county churches closed their doors for the day, partnering to provide a worship experience – with a message for the public at the fair under the theme of “The Sovereignty of God.” It was a great opportunity for those who aren’t part of a church to experience God in an outdoor venue with a diversity of local faith congregations.
Sponsoring churches began the day at 8 a.m. by serving the fair, cleaning the main stage area and grounds from the night before. Then the worship team, comprised of church members, offered a worship experience right in the center of the fairgrounds. And quite an experience it was, as the instruments and voices lifted the Lord’s praise into the atmosphere. At one point, as instruments were silenced and voices were heard flowing with great harmony, one could almost sense heaven was singing along.
Following a time of worship, pastors from each of the nine churches either shared a message or offered a prayer for those gathered in that casual setting. Each brought a unique style and message focused on unity, in line with the theme of the event. Those pastors, who have been meeting together monthly to pray for Washington County, have a vision for God visiting our county in a notable way. Their heart is to work together to exalt God in Washington County; the worship service at the fair is just one model of how to glorify God in unity. Leaders were available for questions and personal prayer at the conclusion of the worship service.
Washington County churches investing in the service were Community Church, Kettlebrook Church, Bend City Church, New Life Church, Freedom Fellowship, Mosaic Church, Tree of Life Church, The River Church and Mision Christiana La Palabra En Acciṓn. The event at the fair was just the beginning of what happens when God responds to the cry of His people for His presence. All participants are looking forward to God’s transforming presence visiting our county in this new year, bringing the harmony of Heaven to earth, just as we invite Him to – “on earth as it is in Heaven.”
Married for 44 years, Darlene Stern and her husband have raised a family of nine in rural southeast Wisconsin. She has been a stay-at-home mom, goat herdsperson, dyslexia tutor, midwifery advocate, newsletter creator, manuscript editor, published author, model for professional artists and passionate pursuer of Jesus Christ. Her degree in geography is from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.