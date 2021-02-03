Critters fill barn warmth

KEWASKUM, Wis. – Baby it’s cold outside! In the barn it may not be summer, but it’s sure a lot warmer than outside. The animals we steward are happy to have a dry draft-free bed with food and water at regular intervals when winter is raging outside. Goats lounge around with their coats all puffed up to keep body heat where it belongs. Cats lie in a pile in the insulating hay, keeping each other warm.
Comes time for chores and all are waiting for attention. Oh, oh … I notice something is amiss when I prepare to feed the cats. Their feed dishes have been scoured so clean they shine and I didn’t do it. They’re not really part of the clean-plate club; cats don’t scour their dishes clean.
There’s only one conclusion to reach when I see the gleaming cat dishes – possum. I have never developed a fondness for opossums. Until recently the opinion I’ve held of those varmints was they’re the ugliest creatures God ever made and totally worthless. A possum is about the size of one of our cats and gray like many of the cats. So at first I don’t always realize I’m looking at a possum. But the pointy snout and long rat-like tail are a dead giveaway. When I realize it’s not a cat I’m repulsed.
I’ve noticed possums also have a characteristic wild smell about them; sometimes I smell them before I see them. That helps me be prepared when I do encounter one in the barn, especially in the dark before I’ve turned on the lights. Another thing I’ve learned is that possums will growl if a cat comes near them or if they’re cornered. So I can hear them before I see them as well.
But once I neither saw nor smelled the opossum. I was walking past a 30-gallon cutoff plastic barrel we use for garbage in the barn, just about to throw something in. For some odd reason I looked into the barrel; a possum had curled up in the bottom of it. My hand moved rather quickly in another direction, stuffing the garbage in my pocket instead.
Recently we’ve been blessed to have a new possum take up residence in the barn. I saw him the first time behind the water freezer, the night I’d noticed the clean cat dishes. The next night I hoped he’d decided to leave us, but my husband suggested I’d not looked for him in the correct place. Sure enough there he was in front of the milking stand between the corn freezer and the post. I found a hole where he keeps warm under the manger at the back of the barn a few nights later; it’s a round molded burrow. This past week the critter was bold enough to crawl into the buck’s pen and eat out of his feed pan during chores. Then he moseyed along down the manger bunk toward his residence, after leaving a large cylindrical brown squishy deposit in his “outhouse.”
In the past when we’ve had nocturnal visitors that became a nuisance, we’ve opted for several ways to deal with them. One was quite bold, crawling up chain-link gates almost right in front of our faces. That one found his way down the alley to the door, encouraged by a pitchfork, and pushed outside. The next day we found he’d been killed on the road, which meant he would not return. We needed to shoot one possum, but that’s never the first option. The one we found nestled at the bottom of the garbage can was treated to a ride to another location in the state forest miles away from us.
I’m not quite sure how we’re going to deal with this particular visitor. We’re hoping he won’t overstay his welcome. But now we’ve been educated about some redemptive qualities of opossums; it’s caused us to look a bit more favorably upon them.
Each possum will eat as many as 5,000 ticks annually.
Opossums are not normally subject to rabies.
They scavenge dead things.
They eat small animals such as mice or even snakes – and I dislike snakes more than possums.
I may be more inclined to allow this brute to stick around a while. Hopefully it isn’t a female, which is able to produce as many as 16 more of those critters in one year.
Married for 42 years, Darlene Stern and her husband have raised a family of nine in rural southeast Wisconsin. She has been a stay-at-home mom, goat herdsperson, dyslexia tutor, midwifery advocate, newsletter creator, manuscript editor, published author, model for professional artists and passionate pursuer of Jesus Christ. Her degree in geography is from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.