Dairy Breakfast draws hundreds

REEDSBURG, Wis. – Hundreds of people gathered June 11 at a farm north of Reedsburg to take an up-close look at where their food comes from – while eating it.
Sauk County’s 31st annual Dairy Breakfast on the Farm was hosted at Schyvinck’s Hillside Haven. The 1,200-acre farm is home to Kim and Brad Schyvinck with daughters, Brittany, Brianna and Brooklyn – and about 450 Holstein cattle.
In addition to the breakfast there was a photo area, walk-throughs of the barns and milking parlor, a farm-information area and of course a meal.
As guests piled in, Kim Schyvinck said her family felt a strong sense of responsibility in hosting the event.
“We feel that it was our duty to invite the public to come to the farm and see the cows, see where their milk comes from,” she said.
For many reasons it’s a duty the family takes seriously, she said. They hope to extend their knowledge and experience to younger generations, passing down the farming tradition like a torch.
“We don’t realize how many of the next generations are actually getting further and further from ever being on a farm,” she said. “They’re born and raised in town, and they don’t have the chance to come out and see what we do and where their food comes from.”
Brooklyn Schyvinck, the youngest of the Schyvink daughters, is this summer taking on the role of marketing intern at the farm. She said she’ll be drawing from her education at Winona State University, where she plans to enter her final year as a marketing major come fall.
In learning about communications and public relations, she says she’s learned how to expand public knowledge about agriculture – particularly for city folk.
“It’s just great to show the public that don’t get to come see a farm every day,” she said. “People need to know more about it and where their food comes from.”
About 350 volunteers began June 10 the process of slicing cheese blocks and cracking 6,300 eggs, ensuring three food lines at the farm would be well-stocked.
“It takes a lot of volunteers,” Kim Schyvinck said. “On our side it’s a lot of cleaning to make sure that everything is in tip-top shape.”
Community support for both the dairy breakfast and the farm in general has been extensive, she said.
“I’m amazed at how long the line actually has gotten,” she said.
People were ferried to and from a grassy parking area to the food lines via tractor-trailers and all-terrain vehicles. Brooklyn Schyvinck said she took pride in the seemingly endless lines of attendees, joking it was she and her sisters who wanted to hold the breakfast more than their parents.
“Our parents work so hard year-round so we’re like, why not show off their beautiful farm that they have,” she said.
The Schyvink family have been recognized more than once for their farming efforts. In 2005 Kim and Brad Schyvinck won Wisconsin’s Outstanding Young Farmers Award, going on to win the National Outstanding Young Farmers Award in 2006.
The farm was founded in the early 20th century; when Kim and Brad Schyvinck purchased it in 1995 they became the fourth generation in the Schyvink family to tend the land.
Kim Schyvinck said she’s grateful for the breakfast turnout and the opportunity to expose so many people to agriculture.
“I’m hoping that everybody is happy with everything,” she said.