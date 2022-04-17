Day after crucifixion brings new life

When our relationship with God becomes reality everything changes. We finally understand He is the Creator and the One who saved us from the effects of the sin in our lives through the sacrifice of God’s Son on the cross as our substitute.
But we can’t become stuck at the cross where our sin was nailed. Instead we must receive the redeeming love with which Jesus Christ endured the cross. We need to understand Romans 8:1.
“There is therefore now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus,” says the New King James Version.
The Passion Translation says it more succinctly – “So now the case is closed. There remains no accusing voice of condemnation against those who are joined in life-union with Jesus.” That first sentence indicates there was actually a court case brought against us and the verdict went in our favor. We can no longer be treated as guilty. We are free from the law of sin and death. This is very good news.
From landscaper to lawyer, media mogul to manicurist, famous to farmer – at the end of the day it’s all a level playing field. No one is exempt from the consequences of sinning or rebelling against God but everyone qualifies to have her or his sins paid for by Jesus’ sacrifice. He paid the price for our sins so we didn’t need to. He even paid the price before we lived and sinned.
Each individual is worth that cost; you are worth that cost. Though we can’t deserve that gift by earning it, the Lord of Life willingly gives it to us. Jesus even spoke of that gift in the time He walked the earth.
“I have come to give you everything in abundance, more than you expect – life in its fullness until you overflow,” He says. – John 10:10, The Passion Translation
The concept is so difficult to wrap our head around that the only thing to do is believe it. That moment each of us believes is such a dichotomy filled with shame, wonder and relief that we must act; everything changes. Once we believe it we learn what overflowing in abundance means.
But it’s not something that can be outsourced to a subcontractor. Each individual is responsible to tend to this matter and see it through unto completion in order to reap the benefits of a life in Christ. Old ways must die; we must begin the new life Christ offers. Though it’s a process to be pursued, with payment as we go, it’s not an unattainable carrot held out always beyond reach. Rather it’s a gift freely given over and over again – and a very expensive one at that. It cost everything Jesus had – His life.
“There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” – John15:13, New Living Translation
Jesus taught that to His disciples; He also lived what He taught. He literally gave His life for His friends. He calls each of us His friend.
“I have never called you ‘servants’ … But I call you my most intimate and cherished friends …” – John 15:15, The Passion Translation
Take the step today; believe God is giving you that friend gift called redemption from sin. Believe it and receive it; then live it. Nothing compares to having a “Do Over” in life. Find someone to teach you from the Bible how to live life liberated from sin and the death it brings. It’s the reason for this Easter season!
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Married for 44 years, Darlene Stern and her husband have raised a family of nine in rural southeast Wisconsin. She has been a stay-at-home mom, goat herdsperson, dyslexia tutor, midwifery advocate, newsletter creator, manuscript editor, published author, model for professional artists and passionate pursuer of Jesus Christ. Her degree in geography is from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.