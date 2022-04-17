 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical top story

Day after crucifixion brings new life

Jesus after crucifixion

Jesus walks with two of His disciples to a village seven miles from Jerusalem called Emmaus -- after the crucifixion. He offers them friendship, even though they don't recognize Him. From landscaper to lawyer, media mogul to manicurist, famous to farmer – at the end of the day it’s all a level playing field. Everyone qualifies to have sins paid for and be a friend of Jesus. 

 Contributed

When our relationship with God becomes reality everything changes. We finally understand He is the Creator and the One who saved us from the effects of the sin in our lives through the sacrifice of God’s Son on the cross as our substitute.

But we can’t become stuck at the cross where our sin was nailed. Instead we must receive the redeeming love with which Jesus Christ endured the cross. We need to understand Romans 8:1.

“There is therefore now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus,” says the New King James Version.

The Passion Translation says it more succinctly – “So now the case is closed. There remains no accusing voice of condemnation against those who are joined in life-union with Jesus.” That first sentence indicates there was actually a court case brought against us and the verdict went in our favor. We can no longer be treated as guilty. We are free from the law of sin and death. This is very good news.

From landscaper to lawyer, media mogul to manicurist, famous to farmer – at the end of the day it’s all a level playing field. No one is exempt from the consequences of sinning or rebelling against God but everyone qualifies to have her or his sins paid for by Jesus’ sacrifice. He paid the price for our sins so we didn’t need to. He even paid the price before we lived and sinned.

People are also reading…

Each individual is worth that cost; you are worth that cost. Though we can’t deserve that gift by earning it, the Lord of Life willingly gives it to us. Jesus even spoke of that gift in the time He walked the earth.

“I have come to give you everything in abundance, more than you expect – life in its fullness until you overflow,” He says. – John 10:10, The Passion Translation

The concept is so difficult to wrap our head around that the only thing to do is believe it. That moment each of us believes is such a dichotomy filled with shame, wonder and relief that we must act; everything changes. Once we believe it we learn what overflowing in abundance means.

But it’s not something that can be outsourced to a subcontractor. Each individual is responsible to tend to this matter and see it through unto completion in order to reap the benefits of a life in Christ. Old ways must die; we must begin the new life Christ offers. Though it’s a process to be pursued, with payment as we go, it’s not an unattainable carrot held out always beyond reach. Rather it’s a gift freely given over and over again – and a very expensive one at that. It cost everything Jesus had – His life.

“There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” – John15:13, New Living Translation

Jesus taught that to His disciples; He also lived what He taught. He literally gave His life for His friends. He calls each of us His friend.

“I have never called you ‘servants’ … But I call you my most intimate and cherished friends …” – John 15:15, The Passion Translation

Take the step today; believe God is giving you that friend gift called redemption from sin. Believe it and receive it; then live it. Nothing compares to having a “Do Over” in life. Find someone to teach you from the Bible how to live life liberated from sin and the death it brings. It’s the reason for this Easter season!

This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.

+1 
Darlene Stern mug

Darlene Stern

Married for 44 years, Darlene Stern and her husband have raised a family of nine in rural southeast Wisconsin. She has been a stay-at-home mom, goat herdsperson, dyslexia tutor, midwifery advocate, newsletter creator, manuscript editor, published author, model for professional artists and passionate pursuer of Jesus Christ. Her degree in geography is from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Agri-View Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

It was just two years ago on Easter-Sunday morning that the call came that my brother Alan had died, suddenly, unexpectedly, at the age of 67.…

From the Woodlot

From the Woodlot

Winter often lies too long along the road formerly known as Hilldale, where my woodlot resides. From hill to dale the road gives up its frost …

From the Woodlot

From the Woodlot

Winter often lies too long along the road formerly known as Hilldale, where my woodlot resides. From hill to dale the road gives up its frost …

Back Home

Back Home

Even when the icy grip of winter keeps holding on, there are signs of spring around us.

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

Much has been made of the “slap heard round the world” at the recent Oscars ceremony. The incident triggered post-traumatic feelings for milli…

Sifting blows away worthless chaff

Sifting blows away worthless chaff

Wheat seed is surrounded by a husk that must be removed to use the wheat. In Jesus’ time harvested wheat seed was beaten with flails to loosen…

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

If I was younger and in better health, I would go to the Polish border with Ukraine and peel potatoes for the thousands of refugees who are fl…

From the Woodlot

From the Woodlot

What can be sliced, diced, boiled, steamed, fried, baked once, baked twice, juiced, whipped, ironed, eaten raw, pancaked or dehydrated? Hint –…

Calendar: In the World of Ag

Calendar: In the World of Ag

Agri-View offers a schedule of events of special interest to our readers. Some events and activities might require advance registration. Email…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News