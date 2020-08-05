The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the importance of risk-prevention measures through universal protocols in everyday life, especially in situations of great risk.
Farmers and ranchers should take everyday steps to protect their employees, just as businesses take steps to protect customers and employees. In instances such as COVID-19, reducing the chance of transmission is critical in protecting all employees but especially individuals who may be considered at great risk of developing illness or live with individuals who are at risk.
Communicating expectations and having procedures in place helps all employees know what is expected of them and creates an environment that emphasizes worker safety and well-being. That is important in situations where there may be a greater risk of disease transmission such as COVID-19, but developing standard operating procedures is a proactive measure for everyday prevention of farm accidents and other biosecurity risks. While one cannot completely mitigate risk, one can take precautions to help lessen risk.
A standard operating procedure that carries beyond a pandemic is frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces, especially in equipment that is run by more than one person or in shared spaces. Surfaces also should be disinfected in instances of greater disease transmission such as COVID-19.
Consider commonly touched surfaces in and on vehicles and tractors.
- door handles -- inside and out
- steering wheels
- keys
- gear controls
- center consoles
- radio knobs
- other control-panel buttons
- glove boxes
- seatbelts
Consider commonly touched surfaces in shops and other farm buildings.
- door handles and control buttons
- light switches
- bathroom surfaces
- shared tools
- common meeting areas for employees
- kitchenettes -- refrigerator-door handles, cupboard handles, coffee pot
To clean those surfaces use warm water, soap and a microfiber cloth to remove dust, dirt and grime particles. Rinse with clean water after washing to remove soap residue, which could attract dust.
Be careful when using soap and water near electrical equipment, such as touchscreen monitors. Electrical equipment is sensitive to moisture, especially along monitor edges. Alcohol wipes may be a better option for some screens. Touchscreen monitors should not be disinfected with ammonia-based disinfectants because ammonia can damage the anti-glare and anti-fingerprint coatings. Refer to a tractor or vehicle owner's manual for proper cleaning procedures for electrical units and touchscreen monitors.
Once the dirt, dust and grime is removed, use a household disinfectant to kill bacteria and viruses on the surfaces. Do not use bleach or hydrogen peroxide-based disinfectants in tractors and vehicle interiors because they can damage upholstery.
We recommend producers encourage everyone on the farm to wash his or her hands, and use hand sanitizers when washing is not an option. Stock the farm shop's wash station with soap and disposable towels, and provide hand sanitizer for employees to carry. Also clean workspaces often, and supply a garbage bag to throw away contaminated materials such as gloves or wipes that workers can remove easily at the end of each shift or task.
In addition create a cleaning and sanitizing record sheet. Producers and employees can record the date, time, equipment or tools and how they cleaned or sanitized the items. Keep that paper record in a binder in a high-traffic area in the shop.
Placing stickers inside equipment to remind operators to wipe the steering wheel, key-ignition switch, gear shift, door handles, radio and climate-control knobs before exiting the equipment also can be helpful.
Visit www.ag.ndsu.edu for more information.