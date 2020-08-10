Elaine Froese is a farm-transition specialist and lifelong farmer who has authored four books to help farm families address difficult issues concerning their businesses. She and her family farm in southwestern Manitoba, Canada.
As a farm-transition coach, Froese has helped more than 1,000 farm families through difficulties. She said she’s determined that communication is a key factor in overcoming problems as well as in obtaining personal and business goals.
“I’m an eternal optimist and have a lot of hope and empathy for farm families,” Froese told her listeners in a podcast that was aired July 13 as part of the Rural Realities podcast series by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection; her presentation was titled Discussing the Undiscussabull. “In my world communication is the foundation to everything. If you’re really good at communicating what you think, feel, need and want, I think you’re going to have an amazing life and farm business, and find the family harmony that so many are seeking. The ability to stay calm and reach out and ask for what you need is a sweet skill to have.”
Big issues are difficult to discuss for farm families.
“Fear of conflict is one reason,” she said. “(But) conflict is not a bad thing if it’s done well. I’ve developed a process for people to think about. For example how about attacking the issue rather than the person? Also consider the situation from another person’s perspective. One of the most positive things you can do for communication is put yourself in the other person’s shoes.
“Consider what it feels like to be a farmer who is 62 in Wisconsin right now. It’s tough; there are a lot of external forces happening. Sometimes I encourage young farmers to put down their thoughts as a letter to their parents. You can go old-school and deliver the letter, and let your parents perk and ponder over what you’re wanting to communicate.”
Froese cited research showing that families who have regular farm business meetings and good communication skills are 21 percent more profitable.
“Imagine what it would be like to have profitability as a result of simply communicating effectively,” she said. “But you’re not only talking; you’re listening. I call getting a tough conversation started, ‘kickstarting.’ Kickstarting is often around farm-succession planning. One of the tools is the aforementioned letter method.”
A young person could start a letter by asking his or her parents to set a time for a discussion and explains why it’s so important. Once a family agrees to meet for a talk, she said she recommends using a “talking stick.” The “stick” can be any object that’s passed around; whoever holds it is allowed a turn talking. Participants should prepare guidelines before kickstarting a discussion.
“I usually ask families to consider what the most important issue is right now,” she said. “It’s helpful to have an agenda. It’s also important to have a code of conduct. We need respectful language and a calm demeanor. Set a time limit and be clear about the order of priority. And make sure no one’s been drinking alcohol. Booze as medication during difficult times is not helping farm families.”
Families should write thoughts and questions on paper. A flip chart is another helpful tool to track the conversation.
“That way you put ideas on the chart and attack the issue rather than the person who raised it,” she said.
Expressing emotions is a good thing at the meetings but have tissues handy. Everyone needs to be clear as to what behaviors will be accepted and what won’t.
People have different communication styles.
“One is people-orientated, which is what I am,” she said. “Then there’s action-oriented like my husband. They tend to be brief and concise, and task-oriented. My son fits the third style, which is ideas orientation. They can be interesting because they always want to share and give you the big picture without interruption. Finally there’s process. They like things organized and orderly.
“Different isn’t wrong; it’s just different. Communication styles will help you if you understand that other people process situations differently.”
Another factor is conflict style.
“I would say 75 percent of farmers in North America are avoidant in their conflict style,” she said. “Conflict avoidance is killing agriculture.”
Another conflict style is accommodating, when one simply goes along with a problematic situation despite the fact that it bothers him or her. Competing is another conflict style characterized by competing to solve conflict despite the needs of others.
The ideal goal for conflict style is collaboration.
“This involves having the ability to ask for what you need, the ability to reach out, the ability to say, ‘Are you okay,’” Froese said.
In her coaching experiences with farm families it’s not unusual for discussions to escalate out of hand.
“The first thing is to breathe,” she said. “One needs to return to a state of calmness. When emotions run high, adrenaline kicks in and the brain goes into flight mode because you aren’t thinking rationally. Sometimes issues have to be tabled for the next meeting when emotions are running too high.”
When conflicts arise in a meeting she said a good question to ask is, “What would you like me to do differently?”
“It’s a matter of taking self-responsibility for your behavior and being accountable for the choices you make because you can only fix or change your own behavior,” she said.
She also likes the question, “May I make a request?” She described it as a softer way to say, “This is the behavior I’d like to see.” A third question she believes is helpful is, “May I make an observation?” She believes it works particularly well as an opening line with in-laws. Sometimes feedback is welcome and productive, she said. That question invites the opportunity.
“I’m a post-partum-depression survivor,” Froese said. “I spent most of 1984 in a (psychology) ward where I received 23 shock treatments; thankfully I’ve been healthy for 36 years. Because of my experience with depression and anxiety I’m extremely sensitive to talking about what is really going on.
“When their behavior indicates depression I ask them to get physically checked by a doctor. At times I have to insist before I’ll work with them. When you aren’t mentally healthy you can’t communicate clearly, and you don’t make rational decisions. When it comes to mental health we’re all on a continuum, and when it becomes too much it’s important to seek help. It’s not wrong to ask for help. The cowboy image, or the idea that you can just pull yourself up by the bootstraps, is a bunch of malarkey.
“I’d just like to remind everyone that being clear is kind. Ask for what you need; take good care of yourself so your emotional well is full and ready to be poured out into your family and the people who are important to you. And never give up. It’s your farm, it’s your family, it’s your choice.”
The Rural Realities podcasts are part of a series of new initiatives developed by the Wisconsin Farm Center to provide mental-health assistance resources to farmers and farm families. The goal of the podcasts is to provide farmers, farm families and everyone in the agricultural sector with information and techniques to decrease stress in their lives and navigate the various challenges in farming. The podcasts eventually will cover a wide range of topics impacting farmers and rural audiences, according to the department.
Visit datcp.wi.gov – search for “rural realities” – and farmfamilycoach.com for more information.