Diverse food choices critical to health

OPINION The National Milk Producers Federation recently led 11 national agricultural, anti-hunger, nutrition and medical groups in a virtual listening session, urging the White House to place a priority on access to affordable, diverse and nutritious foods when it holds in September its Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health.
The National Milk Producers Federation-organized session offered the White House both expertise and lived experience from a wide range of organizations on how important increased access to food and a diverse range of food choices are to fight nutrition insecurity and improve nutrition-related health.
Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of the National Milk Producers Federation, said, “When the White House announced its Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, we at (the National Milk Producers Federation) were excited by the potential for this conference to help propel meaningful advancement toward achieving the conference’s stated goals of ending hunger, increasing healthy eating and physical activity, and decreasing the prevalence of diet-related diseases in America,” said. “We, and our collaborators on this listening session, share these goals and know from personal experience and decades of working on this issue that increasing access to food is critical to attaining them.”
Mickey Rubin, executive director of the American Egg Board’s Egg Nutrition Center said, “Eggs are one of the most affordable sources of high-quality protein available and can play an important role in fighting food insecurity and malnutrition in America and the world. America’s egg farmers are committed to ensuring that nutritious, affordable eggs remain accessible to all Americans.”
Dr. Michael Dykes, veterinarian, and president and CEO of the International Dairy Foods Association, said, “(International Dairy Foods Association) members are deeply committed to ending hunger by making it easier for everyone – urban, suburban, rural and Tribal communities – to access and afford healthy, nutritious milk and dairy foods. (The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) and (the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children) are central to this conversation. We know from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s ‘Foods Typically Purchased’ report that dairy products make up at least 20 percent of the grocery bill for SNAP participants.
“With creation of the Healthy Fluid Milk Incentive project passed in the 2018 farm bill, policymakers took SNAP incentives a step further and sought to address the dairy-consumption gap highlighted in the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans. Yet (the Healthy Fluid Milk Incentive project) is not working at the scale necessary to address malnutrition and chronic health diseases. Therefore we encourage leaders gathering at the White House conference to focus on building a healthy dairy-foods incentive program at national scale in partnership with food retailers, local nutrition and health organizations, state SNAP agencies, and dairy-food makers.”
Katie Brown, senior vice-president of scientific and nutrition affairs at the National Dairy Council, said, “All Americans deserve the opportunity to live the healthiest life possible, and foundational to that is having access to affordable, culturally diverse nutrient-rich foods. Dairy foods like milk, cheese and yogurt can be part of the solution to ensuring nutrition security and improving public health.”
Jessica Gould, the School Nutrition Association’s Public Policy and Legislation Committee Chair, said, “School meal programs are America’s most effective tool to expand children’s access to healthy foods to support their growth, development and academic success. During the pandemic we witnessed the adaptability of these programs as school nutrition professionals nationwide pivoted to provide grab-and-go meals for curbside pick-up and expand services for families in need. With research showing school meals are the healthiest meals children are eating, these programs should be a cornerstone in efforts to improve food access for America’s families.”
Chad Gregory, president and CEO of United Egg Producers, said, “Egg farmers have been donating their time and resources for years to combat hunger. We commend the White House for organizing the upcoming nutrition conference, and Congress for funding it. We must work together to end hunger in America.”
Also sharing stories and potential solutions at the listening session were the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Society for Nutrition, Feeding America, the Food Research and Action Center, and the International Fresh Produce Association.
The event is part of a broader effort to provide input to the White House as it crafts its strategy to end hunger, and increase healthy eating and physical activity by 2030 – which the White House has stated it plans to release at the September conference.