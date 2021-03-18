DNR needs to shoulder blame

OPINION I have never written a letter to the editor before but Mr. Pacelle touched a nerve. Why is someone who lives in Washington, D.C. telling us we are evil. He needs to live in the county or state with the wolves he wishes to protect. The wolves are almost three times the projected recovery number and he still thinks they are endangered? Really? He must be bad at math. Yes the kill went over the quota but does anybody realize with such a high population it was easily done as there are wolves everywhere. The DNR will have to shoulder this blame as they picked the numbers. His cattle “killing” numbers are also misleading as he does not mention the family pets that are also eaten. And to get paid you have to prove beyond a doubt it was wolves or you won’t get anything. Look at the payment numbers online; they are there for everyone to view. The past 20 years have been rather expensive for our state. The thing he does not realize is man is the only predator for wolves; there is no other animal that controls their population. Yes we need to be smart about it and that rests with the DNR. I have lived in this state my entire life and I don’t respect a person’s opinion who has maybe visited. How dare he judge us.
Ryan Dillinger
Milladore, Wisconsin