Eugene Kurth Woller goes home

June 24, 1946 – Dec. 28, 2022
MOUNT HOREB, Wis. – Trusting in his Savior Jesus Christ for his salvation and eagerly anticipating the joy of heaven that awaited him, Eugene Kurth Woller, 76, of Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, left this world unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, while celebrating Christmas with his son’s family in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Eugene was born on June 24, 1946, in Merrill, Wisconsin, to Leonard and Mildred (Wendt) Woller. Eugene was baptized and confirmed into the Christian faith at Trinity Lutheran Church in the town of Berlin, Wisconsin. While growing up on his family farm – a seasoned hay-bailer and rock picker – he developed a great love of the outdoors and an unparalleled work ethic. He received his elementary education at Naugart, a one-room schoolhouse, and at Monroe Grade Schools. He wrestled and was active in Future Farmers of America; he graduated from Wausau (East) High School in 1964. Upon graduation, he attended a University of Wisconsin-Madison Farm Short Course where he was introduced to beekeeping. A lifelong passion was sparked.
Eugene married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Donna Mae Sturm, on Aug. 12, 1967, at Grace Lutheran Church (WELS)in the village of Maine, Wisconsin. They moved to the Madison, Wisconsin, area, where they began to build their life together. They were charter members of St. Andrew Lutheran Church (WELS), which began as a mission church in Middleton, Wisconsin, more than 50 years ago. Eugene actively served his Lord and Savior in various capacities, including as a church Elder. While working various jobs in support of his family, Eugene faithfully kept bees and along with Donna, this hobby eventually blossomed into Gentle Breeze Honey Inc. The Dane County Farmers Market was among the venues where Eugene mesmerized customers with the wonders of honeybees and sold honey for more than 50 years. He was an amazing teacher and mentor of beekeeping to many, and inspired all with his passion and knowledge. A distinct pleasure for Eugene and Donna was to transition into retirement by selling Gentle Breeze Honey to their son, Tim, and daughter-in-law, Cathy.
Eugene and Donna’s love of travel and adventure took them throughout the United States, Colombia, Australia, Europe, Brazil, Kenya and China. A family-heritage tour in 2014 led by their dear friend DuWayne Zamzo was a particularly special trip. They visited people they loved in all those places and made many new friends along the way.
Eugene is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Donna, of Mount Horeb. Their marriage has been blessed by three children and nine grandchildren – Dr. Scott (Patricia) Woller of Salt Lake City, and their children, Isabela and Gunnar; Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Timothy (Cathy) Woller of Mount Horeb, and their children, Spencer (Kayla), Stuart (Reilly), Raymond and Christopher; Dr. Tamara Woller-Li (Dr. Richard Li) of Naperville, Illinois, and their children, Nyah, Jaden and Makaelynn; brother, Denvert Woller; sisters, Janet Hanke, Joyce Plaza and Margaret (Tom) Becker; brother-in-law, the Rev. Harold (Donna) Sturm; sister-in-law, Jalaine Woller; and a host of nieces and nephews. Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Mildred Woller; brothers, Kenneth and Gordon; sister, Beatrice Marquardt; brothers-in-law, Lyle Marquardt, Vern Hanke, Norm Plaza and Earl Woller; and sisters-in-law, Elida and Patsy Woller.
Eugene’s legacy is profound and inspiring. The enduring Christ-centered foundation that he laid for his family blessed every life that he touched – a spirit of generosity, full of kindness and respect for others, and quick to listen, serve and give. He enjoyed making everyone feel important. We will miss his elfin grin and the twinkle in his eye. He was forward-thinking, optimistic, uncomplaining and a one-of-a-kind. You might have heard Eugene say, “Since getting into beekeeping, I haven’t worked a day in my life.” His grandchildren will fondly recall being beat at cribbage or Euchre, and bantering with “Hoya-Hoya Man!” In Eugene’s honor we reflect on 2 Timothy 4:7-8, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Finally, there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will give to me on that Day, and not to me only but also to all who have loved His appearance.”
A Funeral Service of Christian Burial was celebrated at 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, with Pastor Randy Hunter officiating at St. Andrew Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6815 Schneider Road, Middleton, Wisconsin. A light dinner followed. Visitation was held at the church from 1 until 4:30 p.m. Friday. Interment was at Maple Grove Cemetery in the village of Maine, Merrill, Wisconsin, with a private family ceremony. Pallbearers were Eugene’s grandsons – Spencer, Stuart, Raymond, Gunnar, Christopher and Jaden. Granddaughters Isabela, Nyah and Makaelynn were honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Eugene’s honor to St. Andrew Lutheran Church, the UW-Carbone Cancer Center or an organization close to your heart. Visit www.gundersonfh.com to give online condolences.