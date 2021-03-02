 Skip to main content
'Experts' not always right

OPINION  False prophets are not just a phenomenon of ancient times. In April 2020 experts predicted that as many as 60,000 people might die from COVID-19 in this country. People reacted in disbelief. In a nation with such great technology, a fervent commitment to rule of law, churches inspiring neighborly behavior, and schools, parents and workplaces emphasizing personal health, that could never happen here.

The expert predictions turned out to be false not because of overreach, but underreach. Now in February-March 2021, the nation is hurtling along toward 600,000 deaths.

Not long ago our leaders were also assuring us that kids were learning plenty in school, the economy was strong like a steel girder, the health-care system could heal all ills, the two-party system was robust and violence was disappearing in America.

Wowza! Our best predictors and promisers – scientists, politicians, economists and religious leaders – clearly were not half as smart as they thought they were.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah

