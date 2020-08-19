OPINION The entire Senate Democratic caucus, led by U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Michigan-Oakland County, Ranking Member of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, is demanding answers from Postmaster General Louis DeJoy regarding significant operational changes he directed that have caused serious delays for postal customers in Wisconsin and across the country.
In a letter the Senators called on DeJoy to testify before Congress and provide clear transparent answers regarding service delays that have caused seniors and veterans to miss prescription medications, small businesses to lose money and customers because of delayed packages, and other serious disruptions that affect communities across the country that count on the Postal Service for timely delivery.
“In the weeks since you began to implement these changes, we have seen a steep increase in constituent concerns about mail delays, including restricted mail movement, limitations on carriers’ abilities to timely deliver mail, and most concerning, risks to receipt of critical mail involving life-saving medication and ballots for the upcoming general election,” wrote the Senators. “The Postal Service is a public institution that both serves and belongs to every person in our nation. As a result we call on you to testify before Congress about all changes you have made and plan to make as Postmaster General. The lack of transparency so far regarding the intent, scope and responsibility for changes at the Postal Service is unacceptable.”
Earlier this month I called for answers from DeJoy about recent operational changes and directives from him that have resulted in mail being left behind at distribution centers in Wisconsin, and mail delivery being delayed to Wisconsinites. I also recently joined the entire Democratic caucus in urging DeJoy to provide answers regarding reports of recent changes to long-standing practices at USPS that are resulting in those increased delivery times.
The letter in part states, “Last week ... you confirmed to Congress that you recently directed operational changes in post offices and processing centers. On Aug. 7, 2020, you also announced a significant reorganization of Postal Service leadership and functions. These changes include the elimination of extra mail-transportation trips, the reduction of overtime, the start of a pilot program for mail sorting and delivery policies at hundreds of post offices, and the reduction of equipment at mail-processing plants.
“The Postal Service has characterized these changes as efficiency or cost-saving measures and minimized any 'temporary service issues' as an 'inevitable' side effect of implementing new procedures. However in practice and in the midst of a pandemic, these actions, whether intentionally or not, are causing mail delays and appear to constitute an unacceptable threat to the Postal Service and the millions of Americans who depend on it.
“In the weeks since you began to implement these changes, we have seen a steep increase in constituent concerns about mail delays, including restricted mail movement, limitations on carriers’ abilities to timely deliver mail, and most concerning, risks to receipt of critical mail involving life-saving medication and ballots for the upcoming general election. There are also reports that post offices have significantly reduced their hours, including in West Virginia, where postal officials circulated an alarming document announcing potential post office closures before quickly withdrawing it and calling it a misunderstanding.
“As Postmaster General you have avoided answering questions about the magnitude of delays we have seen and have not yet provided any evidence that you studied or considered how your changes would affect delays and mail service before implementing these changes. Furthermore you have refused to engage with nearly all Members of Congress who have reached out to you or raised concerns about these issues. Inevitably, without additional information or engagement from you or the Postal Service with stakeholders about these changes, your actions raise questions regarding your intent and whether you have adequately sought to fully understand the Postal Service’s current capabilities, personnel and public service mission before implementing these changes.”