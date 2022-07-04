 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fair returns with favorites, additions

072221-port-news-fair-1 (copy)

Derek Childs takes Abby for a walk at the 2021 Columbia County Fair.

 DAILY REGISTER ARCHIVE

PORTAGE, Wis. -- The 171st Columbia County Fair returns at the end of July with grandstand events and other spectacles people have seen in years past. This year’s five-day fair will run from July 27 through July 31. A few events will take place earlier in the week such as the horse pleasure show and dog judging.

The Columbia County Fairgrounds at Veterans Memorial Field in Portage will also again be home of the midway with rides and games, along with the animal judging as well as foods and crafts competitions.

The Columbia County Fair Board released the schedule this past week. It includes the list of events including a pair of slow-pitch softball tournaments and cornhole tournaments to be held Sunday afternoon. There will be two cornhole tournaments, competitive and social, starting at noon. McMillan said registration, including a fee for the team, begins Sunday morning.

“The fair board is very pleased to be able to host a typical county fair again this year,” said Marianne McMillan, fair board secretary.

People are also reading…

A pair of softball tournaments will be taking place this year starting July 28, running through July 31. There will be a men’s tournament and a co-ed tournament.

Bingo returns to the beer tent again from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, July 30. 

In 2021 the fair returned after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This past year the theme was “A Fair to Remember;” fair-board president Paul Becker estimated between 25,000 and 30,000 people attended the fair.

This year the theme is “Fair Lights, Country Nights;” grandstand events will be returning after a successful 2021. The grandstand will host Wednesday the local and antique farm-tractor pull starting at 7 p.m. The South Central Pullers Tractors and Truck Pull starts at 7 p.m. Thursday The grandstand will also host T&C Rodeo on Friday and the demolition derby on Saturday.

The Columbia County Fair will include junior class entries for 4-H and FFA children, and open class entries for anyone not affiliated with a youth organization. The fair will have a number of dairy-judging entries. The fair’s beer and wine garden will be serving drinks and hosting musical acts including Best Practice and the Dual County Community Band.

Visit columbiacountyfairwi.org for more information.

