Caesar is the elder statesman of the barn cats on the Stern farm outside Kewaskum, Wisconsin. He's battle-worn and ornery; he shows his teeth and hisses at everything and everyone. But he's still gentle enough to cuddle kittens. Caesar's sunshine sleeping habits are often balancing acts atop gates just outside the barn.
Farm Cat Corner
