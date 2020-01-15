Farm Cat Corner Farm Cat Corner Jan 15, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Feline critters know where the best places in the barn are – the heated feed room, complete with cat shelves. Putter, left, Delilah, top, and Gracie, bottom, keep the farm safe from rodents.The cats live with Mandi Mincheski near Denmark, Wisconsin. Mandi Mincheski/For Agri-View Delilah, top, Putter, right, Gracie, guarding the counter, Alex, in black, and Flynn, bottom, are all part of the feline work crew at Moonlit Meadows Performance Horses.The cats live with Mandi Mincheski near Denmark, Wisconsin. Mandi Mincheski/For Agri-View Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Farm earns seventh platinum award Soil Sister has 'farming fever' Watershed alliance looks to future Small family farm achieves full circle From the Woodlot promotion PDPW - Dairy's Bottom Line Marketplace For Sale Land 100-acres irrigated Colfax County land, FOR SALE. Located 3-miles east Updated 13 hrs ago Feed-hay Good Alfalfa/Grass and Prairie Hay. Big round bales, plastic twine-tied. Updated 13 hrs ago Farm Machinery Tree Buster Saws Reclaim pastures, cut 14" trees, no hyd./ $2,150 Updated 13 hrs ago Livestock FEED MILL/grain handling rebuilt equipment 712-229-6162 gandgequip@gmail.com Updated 13 hrs ago © 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy