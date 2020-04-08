Powder Puff, about 4 – but who’s counting – is a longhair tabby female. She lives in the calf barn where she was born.
“I have many interests. I like riding the milk shuttle when my personal assistant is feeding calves. I feel like a queen on a parade float! I also enjoy riding on the front rack of the four wheeler. I love the feel of the wind in my hair. Speaking of hair, my favorite thing to do is have my hair brushed. I’m not really into hard work although I will catch a mouse or monitor sparrows. Supervision and looking pretty are my true callings in life.”
Powder Puff lives with Annette Totzke near Edgar, Wisconsin.