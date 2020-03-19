Farm Cat Corner Mar 19, 2020 23 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Ernie, 2, a Domestic Shorthair, says, “My very favorite thing in the whole world is to love on anyone and anything in my path. My friend’s name is Okie Dokie Donkey.”Ernie and friend live with Kelly Dehnel in Wausau, Wisconsin. Kelly Dehnel/For Agri-View Squirrelly, 3, is a Domestic Shorthair. His favorite thing is climbing. Squirrelly lives with Kelly Dehnel in Wausau, Wisconsin. Kelly Dehnel/For Agri-View Squirrelly, 3, is a Domestic Shorthair. His favorite thing is climbing. Squirrelly lives with Kelly Dehnel in Wausau, Wisconsin. Kelly Dehnel/For Agri-View Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular First time charm for yield winner From the Woodlot Recipes From the Farm Dairy programs grow on horizon UW-Madison capital projects approved promotion PDPW - Dairy's Bottom Line Marketplace For Sale Livestock Purebred Border Collie puppies, from working parents. Great Cattle dogs Updated 3 hrs ago Planting Equipment JD 7300 8R30 Planter. Has moniter, good shape. $5000. 605-660-1024 $5,000 Updated 3 hrs ago Land Looking for: Farm ground to rent near the Wausa or Updated 3 hrs ago Ads 24 month-old Purebred Black Angus Bulls. Grandsons of OCC-Paxton, OCC-Unbelievable Updated 3 hrs ago © 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy