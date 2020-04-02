Farm Critter Corner Farm Critter Corner Apr 2, 2020 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Naughty Nadia, 10, is a Mediterranean Miniature donkey. Her favorite thing is cookies.Naughty Nadia lives with Kelly Dehnel in Wausau, Wisconsin. Kelly Dehnel/For Agri-View Okie Dokie Donkey, 9, an American Mammoth Donkey, is 17 hands tall. ‘He’s the sweetest most gentle giant,’ says owner Kelly Dehnel. ‘He comes inside my house on many occasions. Everyone loves Okie.’ Okie lives with Kelly Dehnel in Wausau, Wisconsin. Kelly Dehnel/For Agri-View Okie Dokie Donkey, 9, an American Mammoth Donkey, is 17 hands tall. ‘He’s the sweetest most gentle giant,’ says owner Kelly Dehnel. ‘He comes inside my house on many occasions. Everyone loves Okie.’ Okie lives with Kelly Dehnel in Wausau, Wisconsin. Kelly Dehnel/For Agri-View Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Quality comes from doing little things right Forage technologies lauded And it came to pass CheeseExpo rescheduled for 2021 From the Woodlot promotion PDPW - Dairy's Bottom Line Marketplace For Sale Land 37 Acres of Pasture for rent East of Norfolk NE. Updated 2 hrs ago Farm Machinery JD1770 conservation 24R30", low acres, variable population, trash whippers 515-979-2447 Updated Mar 31, 2020 Tractors 2005/JD-7320 MFD, w/Westendorf-360 loader. 4005hrs, left-hand reverse, 16spd. $56,750. 402-480-1430 $56,750 Updated 2 hrs ago Real Estate For Sale 300+/- ac High Tillable Quality Row Crop Enterprise Realty 660-582-7160 Updated Mar 31, 2020 © 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy