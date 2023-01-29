Farm Dog of the Year runner-up – Bree!

THORP, Wis. – Where do we start with our sweet little Bree? We picked out Bree five years ago almost to the day – Jan. 22, 2018 – from a neighbor after our 18-year-old family dog crossed the Rainbow Bridge.
Bree and her sister, Bella, were the last two puppies of the litter so my dad brought them both home. Bella lives in Minnesota now with a family member. We all – my mom, dad and I – had an immediate connection to Bree. She was the happiest, smartest dog we ever had. Very early on she exhibited her intelligence, immediately taking to chasing cows. She knew exactly how to herd them up, always picking out one that she knew was going to cause trouble. She has never forgotten a cow and they never forget her.
As the years have gone on we have learned her distinctive three barks, when directed at a particular cow, mean, “I’m the boss,” and the cow had better start moving. One incident that stands out is at 1:30 one summer morning we had a gate left open; more than half the herd escaped from the free-stall barn. Before anyone knew what was going on, Bree was barking in the house to make us aware of the situation. Without her the ordeal would have continued for hours, but with the assistance of Bree the cows were back to where they belonged in no time.
Through the years she has become a staple in our little town of Thorp, going to our local hardware store, D&J Hardware, and walking right in the door to make her rounds. She says hello to her worker friends, who allow her to walk to the treat aisle and get her daily snack.
It’s impossible to have a bad day around Bree. She’s always so happy and thrilled to go on any adventure – whether it’s going on a nightly ride to check heifers or crops, or jumping in any body of water she finds, she just exemplifies joy. During planting season she particularly loves to co-pilot. While planting at all hours of the day, Bree keeps us alert and safe. We have often joked that she could text if given the chance; we would finish a lot more in a day if she were an actual employee. Her capabilities far exceed the average dog. Whether it’s finding a newborn calf or detecting a slight disturbance, Bree is always the first on the scene.
In the first few months of having Bree, she learned to look both ways crossing the road and to wait if she sees a car in the distance. She has a keen sense of judgement and truly embodies the phrase “be the person your dog thinks you are.”
In her free time Bree loves to play with her favorite ball, especially if we bounce it to her or throw it as far as possible. She creates her own games with her toys by “talking” to them, especially her pink pig ball. She also guides and protects our blind and deaf Australian Shepherd.
We are in the process of teaching Bree to talk with buttons that say phrases. She’s mastered “treat” and “I love you” the best.
It’s an absolute honor to say our sweet, smart, wonderful, family dog Bree is runner-up for Farm Dog of the Year. She has enriched our lives not only by being the best right-hand employee and farm dog, but also by bringing us joy every day. Her willingness to adapt and her eagerness to continue to learn and please is so unique. To be surrounded by such incredible dogs with amazing talents, accomplishments and stories is truly incredible.
Nowobielski Farms near Thorp is owned by Ed Nowobielski. The family has 300 acres that we plant corn and hay on, along with a milking parlor with more than 300 Holsteins and young stock. The farm has been in the family for more than 100 years. Ed Nowobielski was named this past June as Farmer of the Year by our local FFA chapter. At the end of this year he will be retiring from farming but still hopes to be involved in agriculture.