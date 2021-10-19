Farmer’s farmer travels home

An old farm neighbor and friend passed this week, too soon, well before any of us who loved him were ready to let him go. Like my brother Alan, who walked on a couple of years ago, Dennis Fuller was only 67 years old. We were farm boys together in the 1960s. We played softball during Vacation Bible School behind the church in Loyd, Wisconsin. We hunted mushrooms, fished and swam in Willow Creek, picked black berries and apples, wrestled and played football for Ithaca.
Denny was more than pretty good. Brother Bob was on the wrestling team with him the year he went to state.
In his message Sunday at Denny’s funeral, Pastor Paul Fries said, “As an athlete he was very good, but not one of those who wanted to destroy the opponent – win yes, but not at any cost.”
The Fuller land adjoined our farm just north of the sandstone peak that overlooks Loyd, all the way to Skyview Road at the intersection with Wisconsin Highway 58 and County Road D in Willow Township, Richland County, Wisconsin. Their main farm is over the hill in Smyth Hollow, but they also have land way up on the ridge at the end of Skyview. And though one can see their barn and house from the ridge, there is no access. That meant schlepping with farm equipment, often several times a day, down Smyth Hollow, then north on Highway 58 through Loyd, past our farm and up the long ascent to the fields up top. My sister Ruth dubbed it the “top of the world” because one can see for miles around in every direction.
In my mind’s eye I can still see Denny on one of their big Farmall tractors, coming down the steepest part of the hill past Johnny Ironmonger’s old place, pulling a wagon with hay bales stacked eight or nine high. The tractor backfires as it slows to make the turn onto Highway 58. Behind Denny comes his brothers, Billy and Milford and Larry, with another load stacked even higher. And behind them I see the pickup with Bill and Valda, Denny’s folks, and sister Linda. I wave and they wave back as we have done a million times through the years.
In recent years, after Jo and I retired to the farm, we used to walk up Skyview Road every day, 40 minutes up and back. We often met Dennis and Janet coming down from feeding their beef cattle or combining beans. They would pull over and we would visit in the farmer way, standing and talking sometimes for more than an hour. There were stories about hunting deer and coyotes and rabbits, and the latest shenanigans of the grandchildren. We always meant to have them to our house for supper, but we didn’t need to. We could always talk on the hill.
Denny was a farmer’s farmer. Janet shared they once traveled to Europe to visit her brother, but paid money for tickets back to the States two days early. He missed the farm!
Denny exuded joy in all that he did and took great pleasure in milking cows, working the land and telling stories about all the crazy things that can happen on a farm. I will remember his smile and the twinkle in his eye as he prepared to tell another one.
Pastor Paul Fries reminded everyone, “Denny loved to hunt, to just sit out under a couple of pine trees in the woods, ponder life and reflect with God.
“As I reflect I believe the most important thing we can remember is Denny was a baptized believer in Jesus Christ. Because of that, even in death, he had hope. Romans 15:13 says, ‘Now may the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you believe so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.’ His favorite quote made to family, friends and many others over the years was, ‘Just take it one day at a time.’ That reflects a very biblical view of life. Jesus said, ‘Give your entire attention to what God is doing right now, and don’t get worked up about what may or may not happen tomorrow. God will help you deal with whatever hard things come up when the time comes.’”
Dennis’s neighbor and longtime friend, Clyde Mueller, posted a valedictory on Facebook.
“Close the gate for this has been struggle enough; put the tractor in the shed.
Years were not easy, many down right hard, but your faith transcends.
Put away your tools and sleep in peace; the fences have all been mended.
You raised a fine family, worked the land well and always followed the sun.
Hang up your shovel inside the barn; your work here on earth is done.
The sun is setting, the cattle are bedded and here now is the end of your day.
Wash off your boots in the puddle left by the rain one final time.
Take off your gloves and put them down – no more sweat and worry for you now.
Your labor is done, your home is heaven; no more must you wait.
Your legacy lives on, your love of the land, and we will close the gate.
You will be greatly missed, Dennis.”
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the son of dairy farmers. He is the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him.